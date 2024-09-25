Quincy, Christian and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs have signed a joint statement that they published on their social networks on Tuesday, September 24, in which they defend their mother, Kim Porter, who died in 2018 at the age of 47, and in which they mention for the first time their father, rapper Sean Combs, in prison awaiting trial for human trafficking, and who has already accumulated 11 complaints of sexual abuse. Quincy, 33, Porter’s son and raised by Combs, and the couple’s three other children, Christian, 26, and twin girls, 17, refute recent claims that the actress and model wrote a memoir before her death: “We have seen so many false and damaging rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as our mother’s tragic death, that we felt the need to confront them,” they began in the statement.

His message is a response to a whole series of speculations and rumors unleashed after a book titled “The Secret of the World” appeared on Amazon on September 6. KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side… (KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side…, in Spanish). At just 59 pages long and independently published, it was purportedly Porter’s memoir before his death. It recounts allegedly disturbing and graphic sexual encounters with Combs and other well-known celebrities, as well as alleged physical abuse by the now-disgraced music mogul toward Porter. After Combs, 54, was charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy and transportation for prostitution on Sept. 17, the book rose to No. 1 on the platform’s Literature & Fiction chart. The rapper’s attorney, Erica Wolf, He told the magazine People that the alleged memoirs were “false” and “offensive” and “a blatant attempt to profit from the tragedy.” Now it is Porter’s children who are denying the veracity of these memoirs.

“Claims that our mother wrote a book are simply false. She did not. And anyone who claims to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Furthermore, we ask that you understand that anyone who calls themselves a ‘friend’ and speaks on behalf of our mother or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interests at heart,” her children continue to explain. “Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” the brothers write of Porter, who died of pneumonia. “She was our world. And nothing has been the same since she passed away. While it has been incredibly difficult to accept that she was taken from us so soon, the cause of her death was made clear long ago.” Porter’s children also add in the note that “grieving is a lifelong process,” so they ask for “respect” as they “continue to cope with her loss every day.”

Porter’s death at the early age of 47 came as an unpleasant and unexpected surprise and was soon tainted by numerous speculations by various tabloid media, which even mentioned the subject of drug abuse. Porter was found dead in her home located in Toluca Lake, California. She had suffered from pneumonia in previous weeks and, one day before she died, the model and actress contacted her doctor to tell him that she was feeling unwell. It was her own family who notified the authorities when they noticed that she did not respond to calls the following day. An autopsy determined that the cause of death had, in fact, been pneumonia.

By then, Porter and Combs were already separated. The couple, who met in 1994, had an on-again, off-again relationship until their final split in 2007 and had three children together. She also had a son, Quincy Brown, from a relationship with artist Albert Joseph Brown III, known as Al B. Sure!, whom Combs met when he was 3 years old and raised as his own. Before his sudden death, Porter had sent her children to stay with the rapper, with whom she maintained a good relationship after the split, so as not to infect them. Shortly after his death, Combs published a statement on Instagram in which he said he was still “trying to wake up from this nightmare” and referred to Porter as one of the most special people in his life: “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. And I miss you so much,” the artist wrote.

“We are deeply saddened to see that the world has turned one of the most tragic events of our lives into a spectacle,” reads the statement released by the four siblings, referring to their mother’s death. “Our mother should be remembered as the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tarnished by horrible conspiracy theories.”

In addition to Porter’s children, other family members and friends have insisted that the memoirs are false. According to Al B. Sure!, the model’s ex-boyfriend, they are full of “made-up nonsense and offensive pages.” The singer claimed to the magazine Rolling Stone that there will be a “major lawsuit aimed directly at those responsible for dragging my name into all this shit.” Porter’s former best friends, Kimora Lee Simmons and Lawanda Lane, also testified in Rolling Stone that “they do not know” [al autor] at all”.

Sean Combs with Kim Porter and their two daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, in 2007. Mat Szwajkos (CP/Getty Images)

The author who signs the memoirs under a pseudonym has dubious credibility. Journalist Cheyenne Roundtree investigated the person behind the publication, and even spoke to him via e-mail for the article of Rolling Stone: “A man named Chris Todd (real name Todd Christopher Guzze, according to records) is behind the book,” the journalist wrote. “He describes himself as a producer, author and investigative journalist, and claims to have worked on and solved some of pop culture’s biggest murder investigations, including Nicole Brown Simpson, JonBenet Ramsey and the Zodiac Killer, among others. He also claims to have proof that Kurt Cobain’s suicide was, in fact, a murder.” She added: “Todd published the memoir under the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood, a reference to a conspiracy theory that believes Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder was faked, and that he still lives under that alias.” In statements to the magazine, when asked about the veracity of what appears in the alleged memoir, Chris Todd replied: “If someone pointed a gun at me and said, ‘Life or death, is this book real? ’ I would have to say I don’t know. But for me, it’s quite real.”

Despite all this evidence, since its appearance on Amazon, hundreds of screenshots of the book have appeared on social media as Combs’ trial date approaches. The couple’s children do not mention this pending trial in their statement, but ask for respect for their mother “so that she can rest in peace, as she deserves.”