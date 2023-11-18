The artist Sean Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, Diddy or Love, has reached an out-of-court settlement for the lawsuit filed against him by his partner on and off for 13 years, the singer and model Cassie, last Thursday. The news broke on Friday night, just 36 hours after Casandra Ventura’s (her real name) complaint was made public, in which she sued him for rape, sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual trafficking. No details of the agreement have been disclosed. As the 37-year-old woman’s lawyers announced last Thursday, Combs had already offered them “an eight-figure sum,” that is, at least $10 million, “to buy her silence and avoid this lawsuit.” ”, which she rejected. Now the pact must have been even more generous for her to agree to withdraw it.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms in which I have a certain level of control,” Ventura said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, my fans and my lawyers for their unwavering support.” For his part, Combs has stated, in a brief text: “We have decided to resolve this amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love”.

More information

Ventura’s lawsuit against the well-known rapper was extremely harsh, and if Thursday had already dealt a blow to his public image, the trial was going to place him in a situation of greater exposure. With a fortune valued at $1 billion, Combs has always found it more convenient to reach an agreement. Ventura’s accusations were clear, detailed and seemed like something out of a horror movie.

According to what she said in the complaint filed before a Manhattan court, he—who, in addition to her partner, had been her employer: she signed with his record company between 2005 and 2018—had hit her systematically and in front of his employees for years and frequently. . In fact, those employees, always according to Cassie’s version, had been part of the system that did not allow her to leave the circle of toxicity with Combs. When she tried to escape her relationship, on a handful of occasions, his workers searched for her until they found her and convinced her to return. “Many came to tell her that if she did not return to him, her career in the entertainment industry would be over,” she reads in the legal text. “Ms. Ventura felt that saying no to Mr. Combs would cost her something: her family, her friends, his career and even her life.” She never went to the police, fearing that it was just “another excuse” for him to “hurt her again.”

The beatings took place in hotels or at his home, and even if she was injured or bruised and had to spend days in bed, she was not allowed to see her family and friends. In her lawsuit, Cassie recalls two episodes of hers, which occurred in 2009 and 2016, both in Los Angeles hotels, where he forced her to take drugs, hit her or chased her through the hallways. That happened on her second: he hit her, leaving her face bruised, until she fell asleep. She tried to escape from it and he woke up from her, and then he lunged at her, throwing glass vases at her down the hallway. There was no record, because he paid $50,000 for the security camera recording.

Cassie was also forced to participate in orgies. She herself had to look for prostitutes on the Internet and meet them to have sexual relations. He, meanwhile, watched them, masturbated and recorded the encounters – where everyone was wearing masks, lingerie and costumes – with both his cell phone and his. Although she deleted them, he recovered them and showed her videos of her in public; Once she had to see one of them again on a plane. For those encounters, she was forced to take drugs; In the lawsuit she states that in part this helped her, because it allowed her to mentally leave that dark place.

The last episode between them took place after a dinner in 2018, when she intended to break up with him. She failed to do so, and his anger led to a rape at her home. “She asked him to stop and tried to push him. “Combs forcibly removed her clothes and unbuckled her belt, and raped her while she repeatedly said no and tried to push him away,” the lawsuit states. They finally separated. She broke up with him and his record label and in 2019 she married his personal trainer, Alex Fine, with whom she has two daughters. He has seven children from different relationships, but none of them with Cassie.

Along with Thursday’s lawsuit, Cassie issued a statement. “After years of silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak loud and clear both for myself and for the benefit of other women who have experienced violence and abuse in their relationships.” For their part, the three-time Grammy winner’s lawyers denied the facts: “For the last six months, Mr. Combs has been subject to an insistent demand for $30 million from Ms. Ventura, under the threat of the publication of a damaging book about their relationship, which has been flatly rejected as obvious blackmail. Despite having withdrawn her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Combs’ reputation and getting a check.

Six years ago, a former employee already sued Sean Combs for sexual harassment. It was a cook, named Cindy Rueda, who filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court accusing him of forcing her to work for 16 hours a day, but also of forcing her to serve her food after he had sexual relations with some women and while he was still naked, and firing her when she complained about it. They reached a financial agreement in February 2019. The details were never known.