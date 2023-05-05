













If you have followed Bean’s career, you surely have an idea about it. But coincidentally it has to do with the trilogy of The Lord of the rings. Specifically, in the movie The Fellowship of the Ring.

In this film directed by Peter Jackson he plays Boromir, who dies heroically defending the hobbits from the uruk-hai. This after being tempted by the power of the One Ring and trying to take it from Frodo.

But Boromir recovers his sanity in time and helps his companions to the point of sacrificing himself. According to Sean Bean ‘I guess the best death was Boromir’s in The Lord of the Rings, it was a very epic kind of death…’.

Bean went on to say ‘[…]It was very emotional, very moving, and Peter Jackson gave me enough time to die and squeeze it, and get the music and the pathos. I like that’.

It’s hard for anyone not to be moved by Boromir’s death, and Sean Benn managed to recreate it very well. But also Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in The Lord of the ringshelped complement his performance in a touching way.

The first death of one of the characters played by Sean Bean was in the film caravaggio (1986), where he gave life to Ranuccio. In this case, his death was more brutal, since his throat was cut.

The scene is very graphic. Another of his well-remembered deaths is when he acts as Alec Trevelyan, alias Janus, in goldeneye (1995), when he perishes at the hands of James Bond, who is played by actor Pierce Brosnan.

In the world of television, the death of Eddard Stark when they cut off his head in the first season of game of Thrones and who played Bean.

For what was mentioned before, the actor does not really like the idea of ​​dying in the films in which he participates. However, this does not happen in all. His characters survived on tapes like National Treasure, silent hill, Troy and The Martian.

The interview is available on ScreenRant.