Speak in your own language and be understood in real time by other people who speak up to 35 different languages. It is the revolution that Meta Platform, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, is preparing to launch with ‘Seamless M4T’ a chatbot that combines various artificial intelligence technologies and which will allow the reduction of language barriers between people from different parts of the world.

The translation between spoken and spoken for now involves only 35 idioms – explained the Palo Alto company – but from written text to spoken Seamless M4T can cover up to 100 languages.

An enormous simplification, in Zuckerberg’s vision, the interactions between users from all over the world in the metaverse where ‘Seamless M4T’ will soon be available to all users.