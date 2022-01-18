Motoring programs and events at risk onAdria racetrack. The autodrome of Adria International Raceway which closes its doors with i seals following a procedure of failure of F&M srl (Bankruptcy n ° 29/2020 F & M SRL).

Monday 17 January 2022bailiff, on the recommendation of the bankruptcy trustee Dott. Giovanni Tibaldo, ordered the evacuation of the premises of the Adria racetrack for which the Guardia di Finanza identified a “hole” in the financial statements of 53 million euros.

The seals were immediately challenged by the current one property (Bioitalia) which, considering itself unrelated to bankruptcy proceedings in place and thanks to a preliminary agreement with the property owner of the structure, he believes he has the right to continue his business.

Seals at the Adria racetrack due to bankruptcy of F&M srl

The issue that led to the halt of activities on the Adria racetrack is quite complex. The procedure of failure it is not tied to society Bioitalia currently owns and manages the track, but concerns the company F&M srl which for a period only managed the management of the Veneto circuit, without owning it.

The facility is owned by a fund set up by various companies.

The Adria racetrack is under seizure for bankruptcy

The current management company Bioitalia has signed a preliminary agreement with the owner fund, paying a deposit of 1.5 million euros. In light of this contract, Bioitalia is a healthy and debt-free company and, as stated, it should have all the rights to continue in their business in the racetrack.

Bankruptcy of the Adria racetrack

The society F&M srl was declared bankrupt on October 26, 2020 from Court of Rovigo with number 29/2020 and 2 appointed curators, Dr. Giovanni Tibaldo and Dr. Roberto Nervoni.

👉 JUDGMENT OF BANKRUPTCY Autodrome of ADRIA (F&M srl)

Race and free practice on the Adria track canceled?

Waiting for the situation to be resolved by lawyers in the appropriate legal offices remain i seals at the Adri racetracka which jeopardize all scheduled events and championship matches of the WSK World Championship, “nursery” category for Formula 1 drivers, al Adria Rally scheduled from 10 to 13 February 2022.

The events scheduled on the Adria track are postponed to a new date due to the seals following the bankruptcy of F&M srl

Also deleted i free practice sessions on the track scheduled from Monday to Friday.

