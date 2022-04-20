Children run after Vincent Vos’s Land Rover on the busy beach of Callantsoog. The lettering and photos on four-wheel drive are clear. When he drives on the beach, he goes to a seal and everyone wants to see that. “And then people think that the seal is sick, washed ashore, or lonely,” says seal keeper Vincent Vos. ,,Nine times out of ten they just rest. A seal is a solitary animal. We see pictures of groups of seals on the sandbanks in the Wadden Sea and think that they live together comfortably, but that is not the case.”