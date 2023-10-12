Dubai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 300,000 tablets of narcotic psychotropic substances in 136 “cartons” hidden among goods that were discovered during a customs monitoring and inspection of a commercial shipment coming from one of the countries to Jebel Ali Port, where the suspected shipment was targeted by the “System” system. Seyaj is one of the security initiatives affiliated with the Customs Inspection Sector at Dubai Customs, which is based on several interconnected units in performing its tasks, such as the Advanced Technological Systems Unit and the Human Resource Unit trained at the highest levels.

The customs inspection sector invests in unique systems and devices that achieve global leadership for Dubai Customs in confronting the smuggling of contraband. Dubai Customs, in performing its duties in protecting borders, proceeds from its national duty and its strategic vision to lead safe customs globally.

The “Seaj” initiative supports the security system in the UAE and Dubai, by reducing the smuggling of prohibited materials coming through Dubai ports, and detecting crimes based on a search, tracking and field monitoring process. The process of targeting suspicious shipments and ships is carried out through investigation, research and analysis of the container’s itinerary.

Senior Director of Jebel Ali Customs Inspection Center, Marwan Meshar Al Muhairi, said: “Dubai Customs has strengthened its efforts to address the dangers of drug smuggling of all kinds, and to form an impenetrable barrier against smuggling attempts through the customs ports of the Emirate of Dubai, by improving the capabilities and skills of its inspectors, and providing them with the necessary expertise and training.” Theoretically and practically, to support them in performing the tasks assigned to them, which is to protect the security of the homeland. It also works to adapt the latest innovative technologies in the field of customs inspection, and to provide the ports with the latest devices that support inspections, and integrated security systems that monitor and follow up on suspicious shipments before they arrive at the ports of the Emirate. Dubai.