1. Seahorses often look like they’re rocking in the ocean. Are you dancing?

Ja, even very happy. Right at sunrise, the already bandaged “stallions” and “mares” of the seas come together, nestle their snouts together, circling each other lightly. Every morning these couples sway back and forth as if to the beat of underwater music, outside and during the mating season. Your “wedding dance”, before the sexual act, lasts up to nine hours – and is repeated every few weeks.

2. Can seahorses actually hear?

Not very good. It is all the more astonishing that the tropical long-snouted seahorses (Hippocampus reidi), whose communication has been researched particularly intensively, use three different sounds: special clicking noises during courtship, a louder click during the hunt and humming sounds when they are stressed.

3. Are these fish beneficial to us medically?

For centuries, a powder made from dried seahorses was considered a miracle cure for hair loss, rabies, side stitches and a lack of libido in Europe. Traditional Chinese medicine still relies on supposed healing powers, such as kidney disease or impotence. However, there is no evidence of any medicinal effect.

4. Are seahorses the only animals where males give birth to babies?

Male pipefish, closely related to seahorses, also carry their brood on the body: the fertilized eggs stick to the belly or lie in a fold of skin. But only seahorses have a real breeding pouch. As soon as the female’s eggs are stored and fertilized by the sperm, the latter closes and the fathers supply the embryos with nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and calcium.



Many a long-snouted sea horse, like this one, has spikes on its body and grows to more than 15 centimeters.

Image: ddp





5. Can seahorses change their color to show excitement?

Some species can adapt their color to their surroundings for camouflage, such as an octopus or a chameleon. Some may express emotions in this way, researchers speculate: Linienseepferdchen (Hippocampus erectus) pale when touched.

6. Are all Hippocampi same size?

No way. Some species are barely as big as a human thumbnail; the fat-bellied seahorses (Hippocampus abdominalis) off the coast of Australia can be considered gigantic with a length of up to 35 centimeters.

7. Your fins are tiny, does that mean at most a snail’s pace?

Some are even slower. The pygmy seahorses (Hippocampus zosterae) from the Caribbean are the slowest fish in the world with a top speed of 1.5 meters per hour. On land, Roman snails move around twice as fast.

8. And how is your condition?

They would not be suitable as swimmers for the long haul. Cling when possible Hippocampi to rest on stalks of seagrass or boulders, they use the flexible prehensile tail.

9. Today it is found in almost all seas: How did it spread?

Algae, rubbish or pieces of wood floating in the water can serve as a ferry for the seahorses. They travel thousands of kilometers with them when a strong current or a storm seizes them. One pregnant male is enough to conquer new territory.