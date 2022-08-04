The options for what concerns the world of archiving are certainly not few, with some majors in the sector such as Seagate that are often found to create products designed specifically for fans of the world of video games, with the same that come with technical specifications designed precisely in order to improve the field of gaming on consoles and on PCs. In this specific case we are talking about the Seagate Game Drive inspired by the world of Horizon Forbidden Westrecent open world of Guerrilla Games designed to deepen Aloy’s adventure. Let’s explore its potential in the course of this review dedicated to the storage device for PS4 And PS5 perfect for lovers of the world of Horizon.

Perfect for Horizon lovers

The Seagate device immediately comes with a packaging designed to protect the drive inside, which offers a particularly inviting design and immediately highlights the build quality of the device. In fact, we are not dealing with a low-end device, but with a high-end product, which obviously has an adequate price compared to what it has the opportunity to offer to users ready to improve their experience on PlayStation. You can put your hand on the product through this linkthanks to the official page of Amazon, which includes all the versions in which the drive is proposed.

Speaking of the aesthetic sector, as you can admire in the photos present, we are dealing with a real tribute to the world of Horizon, specifically as regards Forbidden Westwith an image by Aloy in a particularly captivating style proposed on the frontand therefore with the possibility of not having to deal with the classic monochrome drive, but with an offer that is certainly more exciting.

Not just aesthetics

With USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection it is possible to use the device optimally on all PlayStation consoles of the last two generations, and we had to test the device in question in many areas. The general feedback is certainly more than positive, considering that during the hours of use, thanks to the excellent dissipation system, even with particularly high external temperaturesSeagate’s device hasn’t had to deal with overheating of any kindresulting as a consequence stable even during the hours of play.

Thanks to the work of the company, a detail that we would like to deepen in this review of the drive made by Seagate for PlayStation consoles, the full philosophy of plug and play is embraced, with the device in question that can be connected using one of the USB ports of your own. console in order to start exploiting its external memory. You can archive the games and insert them into the memory of your console at a later time, or play directly using the drive. It should be emphasized that while the experience is more than excellent with PS4 titles, to enjoy the native games for PS5 it is necessary to take advantage of the super fast SSD that Sony has inserted into the console.

However, whether it is to want to keep your titles safe, to use them at a later time, or to use them directly with the connected drive, the Horizon themed offer of Seagate, especially for the very large 2 TB version that we used , is particularly apt and to be recommended to all PlayStation users.

