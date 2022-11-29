A case from the end of the world. Seagate sent us to the newsroom the limited edition external hard drive – with official Sony PlayStation license – dedicated to God of War Ragnarok. Featuring a glacial design worthy of Fimbulwinter, this hard drive at the beginning of November enriched the line of special edition devices already made by the company, such as the HDDs dedicated to Spider-man we told you about a few days ago.

The Technical specifications are those typical of FireCuda external HDDs: USB 3.2 connection, with write and sequential read speeds of around 130 MB/s. The unit also features blue LED lighting. Just like in the 8TB Seagate Gaming Game Drive Hub, there is no way to change this color. The disc is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, but as known on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S it allows you to start only the games of the last generation, i.e. PS4 and Xbox One; for the more recent ones it can be used as an archive, but then they will be moved to the internal memory to be played.

Seagate FireCuda dedicated God of War HDD running with blue LED light

The drive is sold only in the 2TB denomination, with a three-year limited warranty and the inclusion of DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software to monitor the health and performance of the drive. The list price is €175.49 and you can also buy it on Amazonavailability permitting.

Here are some images of the Seagate FireCuda HDD dedicated to God of War that arrived today in the newsroom.





The Seagate FireCuda HDD dedicated to God of War with the contents of the box: disc, USB-A cable and stickers





The Seagate FireCuda HDD dedicated to God of War: detail of the cable input