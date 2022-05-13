With next-generation consoles having been on the market for over a year now, all computers have begun to evolve through the use of SSDs, that is one of the drives able to provide performances that are nothing short of better than what I have seen up to now with hard disks, which are offered at much higher prices. These have to satisfy users in different areas, especially as regards the world of gaming, since it is almost no longer imaginable to have to deal with loads that are particularly slow due to the classic discs. Fortunately, many companies have started to release their devices in order to please all those who want to improve their machines. Among these there is also Seagatewhich has had the opportunity to release several SSD devices, and recently brought to the market a particularly interesting M.2, which takes the name of Seagate FireCuda Beskar Ingot M.2 and that we want to deepen in the course of this review.

Excellent performance and design

Like all other M.2 SSDs, in order to use the gems in question, you need to make sure your motherboard offers a dedicated M.2 port, which obviously must not have a way of worsening the performance of the device, even if it must be said that in most cases this will certainly not happen, and you will therefore have the opportunity to notice a big improvement compared to classic hard drives. Specifically, we find a reading speed of 560 MB / s and a writing speed of 540 MB / s. Big changes are certainly noticeable if you want to use the device in question in order to install your operating system.

Specifically, the Seagate FireCuda Beskar Ingot M.2 SSD (at this link the official product page on Amazon) we are talking about in this review can be used with excellent performance even in the gaming world thanks to its transfer speed, and with a capacity of 1000 GB, allows many very different uses, you are in the case in which you want to insert programs inside, both for large files. Its body makes the design particularly interesting, leaving you to still have the opportunity to insert the device inside your computers and avoiding it being too noticeable.

The company has in fact managed to create one The Mandalorian themed version which is not noticed too much, and which with an elegant appearance has a way to dissipate properly, not exceeding temperatures that can damage the other components or the mechanism of the drive itself. Considering the excellent performance, even if the jewel does not appear to have a particularly flashy design, the price is particularly correct compared to what is offered. The purchase is therefore made excellent for all users who want to grab a particularly useful device and able to be used for many years thanks to its solidity and well-thought-out dissipation system, which for sure will have the opportunity with its elegant look to do happy all the fans of the world of Star Wars and specifically of The Mandalorian.