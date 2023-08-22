Mexico City.- The miniaturization of electronic components is a path of no return to which companies related to the semiconductor sector invest efforts every year to integrate more transistors in ever smaller spaces.

Companies like TSMC, Samsung, Intel, AMD, Nvidia, to mention the most important, highlight the manufacturing processes of the chips they integrate and follow a basic rule: the smaller the manufacturing size (number based on nanometers), the greater the performance and energy efficiency of the processor.

“If the size of the transistors is reduced, the final size of the complete processor also decreases. In addition, it has other advantages, such as higher performance and better energy efficiency,” says the multinational Orange in a blog post.

This phenomenon also impacts the memory; Just in 2019, the world saw the first 1 TB MicroSD memory built by SanDisk for mobile devices. In the case of internal memories for smartphones, high-end models resort to universal flash storage technology, known in English as Universal Flash Storage. (ufs).

Both MicroSD and UFS smartphone memories take advantage of another technology called NAND Flash that allows data to be saved without the need to depend on power as DRAM memories do.

Its greatest distinction is gaining ground on hard drives, those storage units that use mechanical functions to read and write data, which is why memories with NAND technology are exponentially faster by dispensing with movements to find the files.

Setting the stage, we turned to Seagate and Kingston to test two SSDs that meet the criteria of portability, responsiveness and compact build, so we present the highlights and areas of improvement of the Seagate Expansion Card models for Xbox Series X /S and the Portable SSD XS 2000.

XBOX EXPANSION

Although the Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X and S was released in 2020, it is important to talk about it because to date Western Digital and Seagate are the only official brands to go to expand memory in Microsoft consoles. The capacities of this product are 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB.

One of the biggest headaches among gamers is not its specifications, but the high price, however, Seagate announced a price drop last May for the United States market, so its reduction in Mexico could come in the next months.

The first thing to highlight is its fairly small design, its size is barely a third of a bank card. On the other hand, the plug and play theme takes it to the maximum power because it does not require installations or formatting when you connect it to the console.

Once plugged in, you’ll have to choose whether the memory will permanently reside in the console or be used across multiple consoles. And that’s it, you can start downloading the heaviest titles, installing and running them from this place, something remarkable, because USB storage does not allow external execution.

Moving games between the console’s local storage and the card was lightning fast; In a test transferring a massive game such as Halo Infinite, whose weight exceeds 40 GB, the time was no more than 3 minutes. The average transfer speed was 2.72 Gbps.

Another major point is being able to put as many heavy games and transport them to another console to run them, a positive section when you want to bring multiplayer sports and fighting titles to the house of one or a friend or relative.

Areas for improvement? I would have liked the memory cap to be able to snap onto the back, like when you put a pen cap on its opposite end. It is also necessary for Seagate to speed up the price cut in Mexico before the arrival of the new Western Digital unit.

LASTING VERSATILITY

Kingston’s XS2000 external memory was launched in August 2021, and although it has been on the market for two years, it remains one of the most compact storage units and with the most storage compared to its competition. The largest slack is 4TB in a form factor similar to a car key shell.

“The XS2000 offers high-speed storage options to instantly download and edit high-resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents,” Kingston says on the Latin American site, and yes, by putting it to the test against complex reading scenarios and writing, is highly recommended.

As I mentioned, the memory is approximately the size of a vehicle remote control, so it fits anywhere in the pants or briefcase of a cameraman or designer, professionals who will take advantage of a product of this type due to the practicality of its body. .

Speaking of the body, the drive comes standard with a rubber cover that you can install on the outside to give it an extra layer of protection if it falls on a hard surface. In addition, it includes a USB cable with Type C ends on both ends, compatible with the 3.2 Gen 2×2 standard.

That standard is still in force as USB 4, just announced last September, arrives and takes shape in the next generation of mobile devices. The XS2000 standard allows read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/sec.

Among gamers, it will be a tiny option to condense and transport the heaviest triple A games, and even more so when this 2023 the video game industry is experiencing a boom with a huge number of titles released and to arrive before the end of the year.

Negative points? To unleash the potential of read and write speeds, a port that shares the same standard is required, unfortunately both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S have lower capacities in their USB ports. If we bring this problem between video and photo professionals, they will have to wait longer for the transfer of their files.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S

$3,686 in Amazon Mexico

Kingston Portable SSD XS 2000

$1,549 in Cyberpuerta