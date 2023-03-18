American actor Steven Seagal said that the people of Russia are the most beautiful thing in it. On March 17, he said this at a press conference after the opening ceremony of the All-Russian Aikido Center in Moscow.

“In Russia, nothing surprises me, and the most beautiful thing about it is the people of Russia,” he quotes TASS.

In addition, the actor admitted that it is difficult for him to learn Russian.

On March 14, Seagal stated that he was 100% Russophile and 1 million percent Russian. He also noted that “about half of the American population loves the Russian Federation.” As he added, “People see that they are being manipulated.”

In November 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Seagal Russian citizenship. In August 2018, Seagal became the special representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for humanitarian relations between Moscow and Washington. In addition, the Russian president awarded the American actor the Order of Friendship.

As Seagal noted in an interview, his paternal grandfather was born in one of the Buddhist regions of the Russian Federation and moved to the States in the first half of the 20th century. He mentioned that his grandmother was from Vladivostok and that some of his ancestors came from St. Petersburg and Belarus. Seagal traveled to Kalmykia, Tuva and Yakutia in search of information about his family.