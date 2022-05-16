Sinaloa.- After a month of registering sales of up to 20 percent, the seafood vendors of the first picture of the city of Mazatlan had a rebound in consumption due to weekend tourism. The president of the Union of Merchants, María de Jesús Beltrán Flores, commented that the demand for crustacean reached 60 percent.

