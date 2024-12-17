Clams are a classic in our cuisine. Clams are on restaurant menus and on bar counters. And although at home, we consume them especially at Christmas time, the truth is that we can eat them throughout the year if we wish. It’s a fact: we like clams… and dipping sauce.

One of the most popular clam recipes in Spain It’s the sailor. Basically, it is Stew the clams in a sauce of garlic, onion and white wine, so it is a quick dish and without much difficulty. You can use tomato, parsley, paprika, saffron, bay leaf, etc.

In this sense, the quality of the genre is essential (for enjoyment and health). At first, all clams must be closed. We will serve only those that have been opened during cooking. The best thing to ensure that they all open is to put a lid on the pot or frying pan that we are using.

Once made, we can delight in its delicious flavorbut also with its multiple benefits. Clams contain numerous minerals, including potassium, phosphorus, copper, magnesium, iodine or calcium. A series of nutrients that promote bone development, strengthen teeth and promote muscle mass.

Ingredients for seafood-style clams

Clams (1 kilo)

Garlic (2 cloves)

Onion (1 medium)

Chorizo ​​pepper (1 teaspoon)

Flour (1 teaspoon)

Laurel (1 leaf)

fresh parsley

Dry white wine (1 glass)

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

OPTIONAL: a little saffron

How to prepare clams marinara style

We fillet the garlic and chop the onion and fresh parsley. In a large frying pan with olive oil, sauté the garlic. When they take color, put the heat on medium and add the onion. As soon as we see the onion already golden, we add the chorizo ​​pepper. We leave 1 minute. We add the flour and stir. We add the wine and let it cook for about 3 minutes. (If we have saffron we add it at this time). We add the clams and cover. When we see that they have opened, we remove the pan from the heat. We test the salt level (correct if necessary) and add the chopped parsley.

Properties of clams

As we have mentioned, clams have countless health benefits. Among them, they strengthen the immune system and promote wound healing. Its nutrient content, minerals such as iron, zinc and phosphorus, benefit brain development, as well as promote bone health. For every 100 grams, they contain:

Calories 148

Total fat 2 g

Saturated fatty acids 0.2 g

Cholesterol 67 mg

Sodium 1,202 mg

Potassium 628 mg

Carbohydrates 5 g

Dietary fiber 0 g

Proteins 26 g

