Seaborne trade, business up 2.2% in 2023

The maritime transport is showing “remarkable resilience” despite the difficulties of the historical moment exacerbated by the crisis of Red Sea which has had significant repercussions on maritime trade. In 2023, global seaborne trade “increased by 2.2 percent to 12.3 billion tons” and the forecasts for the immediate future are “positive”. Seaborne trade is expected to “grow by 2.4 percent in 2024 and by 2.6 percent in 2025”. At the Gallerie Italia in via Toledo in Naples, the eleventh Annual Report “Italian Maritime Economy”, developed by Srm (a research centre linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group) and entitled this year “The new challenges of the ports of the Euro-Mediterranean area.

The crisis in the Red Sea and the transformations imposed by green models”, analyses the impact of crises on maritime trade, between critical issues and opportunities. And the greatest opportunities seem destined to be seized by the Mediterranean and in particular by Southern Italy. It starts from a fact fixed in the report: “In 2023, Italian ports held up. Some sectors have grown”, highlighted Deandreis. Among these Ro-Ro, an Italian excellence, which in the decade has recorded “a growth of 56 percent”. “Containers, on the other hand, have had declines”, continued Deandreis. “The ports of the South – said the president of Intesa Sanpaolo, Gian Maria Gros-Pietro – perform an important function at the service of the entire national economy, ensuring its exchange with the rest of the world.

The ports of Southern Italy – he added – also allow Italy to be a bridge between North Africa and Europe in energy flows, which in the future will increasingly come from renewable sources. It is in fact from North Africa that Europe will be able to import energy of solar origin and wind energy and with which it will have to develop fruitful cooperation, including manufacturing, across the entire renewable energy supply chain – he explained -. Over 2.8 billion in investments related to ports have also been allocated to the South, between the PNRR and other funds, equal to 33 percent of the Italian total, an unprecedented initiative. From SRM’s analyses, the South and all its potential clearly emerge as a strategic area for Italy”.

Focusing on the ports of Campania, the numbers say that “overall the port of Naples – Deandreis explained – is holding up, including Salerno. The first months of the year have had a very positive signal for the great challenges which are also those of the PNRR, which allocates important resources, billions for the implementation of the infrastructure in ports. It is clear that when we talk about the success of the PNR we are also talking about seeing the improvement of that index of competitiveness of Italian ports. So when we hope that the Pnrr will be implemented, our country will do it in the tight timeframes foreseen, we do not do it only in general terms, but also because this means measuring the positive impact”. And, however, to ensure that the Mediterranean becomes the area of ​​greatest interest on the port front, targeted legislative interventions are needed. This was underlined by Paolo Scudieri, president of Srm (Study Center connected to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group), in his speech: “The Mediterranean is growing in the number of trades by three percent, while the rest of the world stands at 2.5 percent, but the ports of Northern Europe and Africa are very attractive because they are very fast in trade operations and therefore in customs clearance of trades”. This is why, Scudieri added, the challenge is to “react using the same levers: cutting red tape, a propensity for investment and abolishing those constraints and ties that bind us to greater dredging to accommodate ships of greater tonnage, which block our infrastructural work in the hinterlands that instead are crucial”.

“We must be vehement and determined to represent the need of something that is still convenient, still attractive that cannot rest on its laurels but must necessarily evolve, reading numbers and data that Srm can competently provide for the right trajectory”, said Scudieri.

There is much to do and there are many “strategic challenges” that, as underlined by Gros-Pietro, “logistics and ports must face”, such as that of “the energy transition, which means finding innovative ways to decarbonise the entire maritime supply chain”. “The use of alternative fuels – the report states – has continued to progress, with 6.5 percent of the fleet at sea capable of using new, less polluting propellants. This percentage will reach 25 percent by 2030. 50.3 percent of all orders in July 2024 are for ships using alternative fuels (in 2017 this share was only 10.7 percent)”.

Deandreis warned of the need to adapt ports to ensure that this challenge of alternative fuels is won: “Ports must be equipped, so there is for example the issue of bunkering – underlined the general director of Srm in analyzing the report -. Ports today are no longer places where goods depart and arrive, they are powerful energy hubs. Ports must be functional to producing renewable energy”. He echoed on the point Emanuel GrimaldiCEO of Grimaldi Group and President of Ics (International Chamber of Shipping): “The most important aspects we talk about in trade associations are those of decarbonization, which is important to us, it is not something we can do alone. We shipowners must have ports that can be totally decarbonized”.

In his speech, Grimaldi also pleaded the cause of the seafarers: “They have no consideration, during Covid they were not hospitalized, they were not able to speak to their families because the ships were often not connected. We need to intervene to improve the living conditions of seafarers on board ships and to bring connectivity on board”. But there is a lot of work to be done. “Despite the crises, the Mediterranean remains at the center of world maritime trade and Italy is well positioned, but we are still in 19th place in the Logistic Performance Index – warned Deandreis -. It means that we have large commercial competitor countries ahead of us and this really gives us an indication that the country must make an extra effort in terms of investment in infrastructure”.