From: Helmi Krappitz

Mexican authorities are investigating the mass death of birds on the Pacific coast. It is assumed that the water temperature has changed due to weather phenomena.

Kassel/Mexico City – In recent weeks, Mexican authorities have recorded a mass death of seabirds along the Pacific coast. Hundreds of dead birds washed up between the northwestern state of Baja California and Chiapas in southern Mexico. Experts suspect a lack of food. Diseases are ruled out as a cause of bird deaths.

Mass extinction: El Niño weather phenomenon responsible for high water temperature

According to the Latin American country’s Ministry of Agriculture, increased water temperatures as a result of the “El Niño” climate phenomenon are probably responsible. El Niño occurs every two to four years and affects global weather. It leads to weather extremes as well as temperature records.

The counterpart La Niña, on the other hand, has a cooling effect. According to the US Atmosphere Agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Evidence of an incipient El Niño before. The surface temperature of the water in certain regions of the Pacific has risen sharply within a very short time – and is between 0.8 degrees Celsius and 2.3 degrees Celsius above the average values.

Due to rising water temperatures, the birds lack food. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/G. Lacz

Bird deaths: lack of food due to rising water temperatures

Increased water temperatures make it difficult for fish to survive near the water surface, causing them to dive into deeper and cooler waters. This prevents seabirds from feeding, the ministry said in a statement. As a result, the mass extinctions were mostly shearwaters, but also gulls and pelicans. Collection of biological specimens and subsequent testing are ongoing. Other causes such as bird flu are ruled out.

Weather phenomenon: El Niño responsible for global extreme weather

El Niño not only affects the water temperature off the Mexican coast. According to NOAA experts, the weather phenomenon is also reflected in increased storms and precipitation, especially in the southern part of the USA. It’s getting hotter in Canada. Extreme heat in Indonesia and Australia also increases the risk of forest fires. Again there is no rain. (dpa/hk)