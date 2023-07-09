Seabed Mining | Sinking Nauru wants to dig up important minerals from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean

A meeting to discuss the future of deep-sea mining begins in Jamaica on Monday. For example, China, Russia and Norway are in favor of allowing mining, while France and Germany are against it.

Climate change because of this, Nauru, with ten thousand inhabitants, is gradually sinking to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Before that happens, the tiny state wants to take advantage of the seabed.

Nauru is asking for permits so that it can mine important minerals from the seabed, news reports The Sydney Morning Herald. The reasons are many.

The island nation is looking for ways to promote both the green transition and its economy. In the green transition, minerals and metals are used, for example, to manufacture batteries.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA), the body that regulates deep-sea mining in international waters, will meet on Monday in Jamaica. During the three-week negotiations, it is planned to discuss whether operating instructions for deep-sea mining will be drawn up.

Deep sea mining is a controversial topic.

Many marine scientists and biologists have warned, that seabed mining causes pollution and destroys marine ecosystems, such as global fish stocks.

Several environmental organizations and states oppose deep-sea mining. Financial Times magazine according to France and Germany are at the forefront of demanding that large-scale deep sea mining is not allowed for the time being. This view is shared by Spain, Chile, New Zealand, Ireland and Sweden, among others.

On the other hand, China, Norway, Russia and South Korea are of the opposite opinion.

Some of the companies that use critical minerals and metals have also opposed deep-sea mining. of The Guardian according to, for example, BMW, Volvo and Samsung have announced that they do not intend to use minerals dug from the deep seabed.

I laugh UN Ambassador Margo Deiye has said that Nauru needs new means of earning after the phosphate runs out and Australia stops moving refugees to the distant island. of The Sydney Morning Herald in the interview, he pointed out that Nauru has more sea than land.

“It is a misconception that there are no risks in any human activity – all activities have their risks,” he said.

“But the risk of not doing anything about the current climate crisis is much greater for us. And that’s an existential threat to the Pacific.”