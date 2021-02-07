The Mar Menor is infested these days with sea bass. Experts speak of hundreds of thousands of specimens. This is witnessed by the shocking video that a hiker, José Vera, recorded this Sunday as he passed through Los Urrutias. In an instant, hundreds of birds, especially cormorants and seagulls, but also flamingos and a varied cast of species, crowd the water to eat a real fish binge. The seabass school, when passing through a shallow area, betrayed its position to the birds, who threw themselves unstitched before such precious booty. José Vera explained that both he and other walkers have been “stunned” by this spectacle of nature.

The explanation for this phenomenon has its origin in the last Danas that have devastated the Region. According to sources from the aquaculture sector that operates various farms on the Murcian coast, “millions of small seabass left the farms and have entered the Mar Menor, in such a way that their presence in the waters is overwhelming.”

Another example is the Estacio channel, in La Manga, where the fishermen who usually meet at night, recorded the intense flow of these fish on their way to the Mar Menor.