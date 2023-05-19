Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is hosting a series of events in major cities and capitals across the GCC, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, to launch the summer season “Hayyakum in Abu Dhabi” and the opening of the expected “Sea World Abu Dhabi”, in cooperation with 20 A strategic partner, including hotels, recreational areas in the city and tourism agencies. The tour gives guests an opportunity to learn more about the various entertainment areas, attractions and experiences available in Abu Dhabi, and to take advantage of all new offers such as travel packages, and the most prominent events offered by Sea World Abu Dhabi, as the latest In addition to the tourism scene in the UAE capital, which promises to provide an unparalleled experience for visitors when it opens in the summer of 2023.

Interesting experiences From its location on Yas Island, next to famous landmarks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Sea World Abu Dhabi displays a variety of marine life, including dolphins, sharks and rays, to be one of the most important tourist attractions in the region, as well It includes entertainment shows and interesting experiences with marine creatures, as well as exciting trips and interactive educational experiences, with a focus on pioneering efforts and research to protect marine life.

Visitors can benefit from the Abu Dhabi Summer Card, throughout the summer season in the emirate, which extends until the end of next September, and this card provides benefits and discounts in a range of recreational areas and restaurants, and families can also benefit from the “free entry for children” offer, in one of the entertainment cities. The three worlds: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi, and Sea World Abu Dhabi, where every child under the age of 12 years can enjoy free entry with every adult visitor who accompanies them to the entertainment city, with the option to choose between 73 family hotels, as it can Children stay and eat for free when booking a package at any of these hotels.

Promotional Offers The “Stay Longer, Save Big” offer encourages visitors to stay longer without overspending, as guests can enjoy an extra free night when booking the four-night package or two extra free nights when booking the seven-night package, and the offer includes all reservations that include systems Various meals, available seven days a week.

And the promotions do not stop, with the re-launch of the “Abu Dhabi Summer Card”, which enables you to enjoy the best attractions and experiences of Abu Dhabi tourism, and allows you to save up to 25% when entering the best attractions of Abu Dhabi to enjoy adventure and relaxation.

Majid and Saqr

On the most important activities of the summer season in Abu Dhabi, singer Majid Al Mohandes will meet his audience on June 17th, through a huge concert on Yas Island, at the Etihad Arena Theatre. , and “I Haneet,” while he released his latest album, “Mushtakak,” in 2022.

The singer Rabeh Saqr will also be held on June 30 at the Etihad Arena, among the most prominent events for Arab music lovers in Abu Dhabi. Saqr’s most famous songs.

Perfect opportunity

For his part, Abdullah Yousef, Director of Tourism Trade and Market Development at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “This roadshow in the GCC countries is an effective tool to promote the new and upcoming Sea World Abu Dhabi brand, as well as the exciting summer season offers in Abu Dhabi. It also represents an ideal opportunity to present our special family offers and wonderful experiences to families and visitors from all over the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, by providing “free admission for children” offers, “longer stay and greater savings”, and with our distinguished location and the availability of short flights, we are confident that the emirate It will become the first destination for families and friends who are looking forward to an unforgettable summer vacation, to enjoy all that the vibrant capital, Abu Dhabi, has to offer.”