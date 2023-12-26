Sea water | A large salt pulse flowed into the Baltic Sea

The salt pulse improves seawater quality by transporting oxygen-rich saltwater also to the deeper parts of the sea.

to the Baltic Sea a large salt pulse has arrived during the Christmas holidays, says the German Marine Research Institute IOW in the bulletin. According to the researchers, the salt pulse could possibly be as big as the pulse that arrived in the Baltic Sea in December 2014.

“Since December 20th, salty water has been flowing not only in the bottom, but also in the entire water column. This is a good sign of a salt pulse,” says the marine researcher Volker Mohrholz in the bulletin.

The researchers were still cautious in their words before Christmas, because the salt pulse must continue for five days in order for the research institute to be able to record it.

Salt pulse improve seawater quality. The pulse also transports oxygen-rich water to the deeper parts of the sea, where oxygen is weak. The low oxygen content contributes to the formation of toxic hydrogen sulfide and thus eutrophication of the sea.

According to the researchers, the salt pulse that came to the Baltic Sea in December was probably caused by the wind conditions of the last few weeks, with which the mass of sea water has migrated to the Baltic Sea. The surface of the Baltic Sea first fell as the winds pushed the water away, after which the winds blowing from the other direction pushed saltier water through the Danish straits into the Baltic Sea.

According to the researchers, the effect of salt pulse improving the quality of seawater is not very long-lasting. In terms of favorable effects, it is essential how long sufficiently salty water flows into the Baltic Sea.

