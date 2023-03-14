Migrants, Sea Watch audio on the boat sunk off the coast of Libya

The distress call and contacts with the maritime rescue coordination centers of Tripoli and Rome: the NGO Sea Watch has published the audio of the dialogues that took place on 11 March, when a boat of migrants with 47 people on board capsized off the coast of Libya, between its Sea Bird aircraft, which was the first to spot the boat in difficulty, and the other protagonists of the operation.

“While the authorities are rebounding responsibility, just 2 weeks after the Cutro massacre, 30 people drown in the Mediterranean. Our reconstruction with the audio of the communications between Seabird, the merchant ships near the punt, the Libyan and Italian coordination centers ” writes the NGO on Twitter attaching the audio file that reconstructs what happened.

After the first mayday, the merchant ship Basilis reached the vessel in difficulty without however intervening: “The operations room in Rome told us to follow the instructions of the Libyan Coast Guard. Reach the place and wait”.

Contacted Tripoli, the operations room replies: “We don’t have any patrol boats in Benghazi today. Let’s try to find one, let’s try.”

When the NGO contacts Rome to inform it that Libya cannot intervene and that “no patrol boat is heading towards the case in danger”, they reply from Italy: “Ok, thanks for the information. Bye bye”.

“It was a political choice of Italy not to intervene by promptly sending means capable of rescuing those people. Choices in line with what Giorgia Meloni said in Crotone: ‘We want to discourage departures, tell these people that it is not advisable to come to Italy’. They just want to make it clear by letting them die at sea,” said Giorgia Linardi of Sea Watch.