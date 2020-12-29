In 2020, Russians’ interest in buying real estate abroad in order to obtain a residence permit (residence permit) or second citizenship has grown by 50%, participants in the real estate market told Izvestia. At the same time, during the lockdown, the demand for purchases decreased by about 30%. After the opening of borders with some countries, it recovered slightly, and in 2021, if new restrictions do not follow, it may increase by 15-30%, analysts predict. People want to get a residence permit in order to have freedom of movement in any situation, experts say.

Freedom of movement

During the year, the number of requests for the purchase of foreign real estate for the acquisition of a residence permit or citizenship increased by 50%, Marina Shalaeva, director of the department of foreign real estate and private investments at Knight Frank, told Izvestia. People want to have a second passport for freedom of movement, explained Daria Bezmen, sales director for the Greek direction of the Mirum Group development company.

– During the lockdown, the possibility of free movement around the world significantly decreased – in fact, only holders of a foreign passport or residence permit had it. Therefore, wealthy people began to look more actively for Plan B: the number of requests for the purchase of real estate in order to obtain a second citizenship or residence permit has grown, – confirmed Evgenia Fedoreeva, senior lawyer of the practice for work with private clients at Egorov Puginsky Afanasyev & Partners.

At the same time, during the lockdown itself, the demand for the purchase of foreign real estate decreased by 30%, Yulia Ovchinnikova, director of the department for foreign real estate sales at Savills in Russia, told Izvestia. When the borders between countries were closed, deals were only made with Russians who were in the same country as the purchased housing.

Over the entire year, despite the overall decline in transactions concluded, interest in buying overseas real estate has not decreased, but, on the contrary, has grown, said Denis Perkovsky, head of sales at Kalinka International.

“In general, over the year, the number of requests for housing abroad has grown by 20-50% depending on the direction,” said Marina Shalaeva.

For Russians, real estate abroad is an opportunity to preserve investments in the eurozone. In addition, with the expansion of remote work opportunities, many come to understand that it is possible to live in another country, said Yulia Ovchinnikova. In 2021, if the borders are gradually opened for the May holidays, demand will grow by at least 15-30%, predicted Marina Shalaeva.

On average, the cost of overseas property in 2020 increased by 4.5%. For comparison, in 2019 – by 3.7%. Many housing markets were frozen during the pandemic, but already in the third quarter of 2020 they showed a significant increase in prices, according to data from Knight Frank.

The best of the best

The minimum cost of real estate for a residence permit is on average € 250-500 thousand, said Evgenia Fedoreeva.

Not all countries provide residence permits in connection with the acquisition of real estate, said Alim Bishenov, managing partner of the law firm Bishenov & Partners. For example, in Austria for this, in addition to buying a home, no matter how much it costs, you also need to confirm the presence of savings of at least € 40 thousand for each adult family member and at least € 10 thousand for each minor. You also need to get a health insurance policy and get into the quota according to which this country provides a residence permit to a limited number of people (several hundred per year), the lawyer said.

– The countries of Central Europe are generally not very popular with Russians – largely due to the high level of attention of the authorities considering the issue of granting a residence permit to the sources of income of foreigners who have applied to them, – Alim Bishenov said.

The farther south the country is in Europe, the less wary the officials are, and the thresholds for investment-based residence permit programs are lower, the lawyer said. Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Spain are among the most popular countries for buying real estate for the sake of a residence permit from Russians, said Marina Shalaeva from Knight Frank. The countries of the Caribbean Basin (eg Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica) and Malta are popular for citizenship, she added. Izvestia sent inquiries to the embassies of the listed countries.

– Passport of the Caribbean countries or residence permit of Greece or Portugal can be issued in the price range of € 200-300 thousand. While such loyal programs operate in the countries and there is an opportunity to draw up documents online, citizens try to take advantage of this, – said Alim Bishenov.

In these states, in order to obtain a residence permit or citizenship, it is enough to pass a due diligence check with local government agencies and a bank when opening an account, show the availability of free funds for the purchase of housing, confirm the source of their origin and the general level of well-being, said Evgenia Fedoreeva. It is also required to provide a package of personal documents for each family member and certificates of no criminal record for all adults, the lawyer said.

– In general, in 2020, the geography of demand has hardly changed. People who initially considered Spain or Greece are still focused on these countries, – said Denis Perkovsky.

Turkey is also very popular this year due to its open borders , said Natalia German, head of the foreign real estate department at Homeapp. In the IV quarter, the demand for real estate in this country grew to 24% of the total volume of requests of Russian-speaking buyers , she pointed out. Turkey now has good conditions for buying: high inflation, interest-free installments from developers for finished and under construction projects, the expert added.

Most of the transactions in all foreign markets in 2020 took place on those objects for which sellers made discounts, Yulia Ovchinnikova noted. At the same time, the number of requests for more expensive real estate increased – € 50-500 thousand, from € 2.5 million to € 10 million. On the contrary, the number of requests in the economy segment in the budget of € 25,000-50,000 has decreased, Natalia German said.

It was during the pandemic that interest in elite projects, with thoughtful service and convenient transport accessibility, was recorded, Daria Bezmen noted.

People quickly realized the benefits of their own home, garden, and space. And in Greece, for example, it is also often a private beach. There is also an increased interest in long-term rentals and the interest of private clients in safety and privacy, the expert noted.