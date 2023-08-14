Home page World

Lots of love to our babies from the animal world:

Baby turtles have hatched for the first time on Mallorca. A loggerhead sea turtle (already a real sea turtle, that’s just her name) laid and buried her eggs in the bay of Palma. In August of this year, two months later, the time had come and the little Schildegards and Schildberds made their way into life. It was a very touching moment for historians and everyone else present. However, it would have been too dangerous to let the little ones crawl straight into the sea. To ensure the survival of the animals, they were taken to the Marine Life Rescue Center. They are supposed to stay there for a year and then be released into the Mediterranean.

(Super cute icon picture. The ones on Malle are definitely no less cute)

Even though climate change is probably to blame for this restructuring of the endangered turtles, a sight like this warms your heart. But that’s not all. Here are some other cute baby animals that deserve big or small awws:

No matter how miserable your day was, these 28 more baby animals are guaranteed to cheer you up.

