At the end of July 2001, the owner of a hammock business on the nudist beach of Vera (Almería) was tired of being robbed every night. To avoid them, she decided to sleep there to see if she caught the thieves. She didn’t see them, but she did find a huge loggerhead turtle in full spawning. It was the first time that something like this was recorded on a Spanish coast. Two decades later, the exception has become the rule. And this year it has suffered an unprecedented explosion: 26 nests have been reported on the coasts of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, far exceeding the best year in history, 2020, when 11 were located. Science already defines it as a process of colonization that seemed unthinkable a few decades ago. The key is climate change, which increases sea temperatures and creates the perfect conditions for the breeding of the species on the Spanish coast. “This year is being something spectacular,” says Jesús Tomás, a researcher at the University of Valencia, one of the leading experts, who has already studied that first Almeria egg laying, from which some thirty little turtles emerged.

Of the different sea turtles that inhabit the waters of the Mediterranean on the Spanish coast, up to 99% are loggerhead turtles (caretta caretta). The genetic analyzes show that there are two differentiated populations: those that arrive from the Gulf of Mexico and the United States —which until now returned home during the breeding season— and the Mediterranean ones, which nest regularly in eastern countries such as Turkey, Greece or Cyprus. Global warming has modified their behavior. The increase in surface water temperature has created conditions for breeding in new places. In Italy they have already carried out more than 200 clutches this year and in France half a dozen. In the Iberian Peninsula, the Levante is his favourite, but also the Ebro Delta, Murcia, Almería, Málaga or the Balearic Islands, where in recent years there has been a baby boom on all the islands. They have gone from being perfect strangers to regular visitors. “The species could be looking for new areas of expansion,” points out Juan Antonio Camiñas, who has studied turtles since the 1980s and was president of the Spanish Herpetological Association, whose genetic analyzes suggest that most of the specimens that spawn in Spain are of the Atlantic genetic group.

The western Mediterranean area is the new refuge for the species, according to scientists. The warmer temperatures influence the sand, which is warmer. This has led to a process of feminization in the traditional breeding areas of the species in the eastern Mediterranean. The sex of this species depends on the heat: in a nest above 32 degrees, all will be females; below 28 degrees, they will all be male. Hence, they look for intermediate temperatures, which promote a greater equitable distribution and facilitate its continuity. The first baby turtles have already been born in Levante, Mallorca and Catalonia, as well as those that have hatched in the Oceanogràfic aquarium in Valencia.

Researchers are surprised to see a live evolutionary adaptation. And they do so with uncertainty because the species is declared vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). “All human activity has an impact on these animals,” highlights José Carlos Báez, a researcher at the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, where they analyze the dead specimens that wash up on the beaches or that are reported by the fishing sector. The effects of trawling put the animal in check. And although this danger has diminished, others, such as pollution, are lurking: up to 92% of Mediterranean sea turtles have plastics in their digestive system, according to data from the CRAM Foundation.

Protocol: call 112

In 1870 a dead turtle hatchling was found in the Mar Menor, in Murcia. A century later, in 1972, there were indications of a possible nest in the Ebro delta, where an egg was found in the nineties. They were the only three precedents before Vera in 2001. Now the sightings and nests are frequent and the data suggests that they tend to respond to periods in which the temperatures of the Mediterranean increase, something increasingly frequent. The most surprising findings were the one in Fuengirola in 2020 and the one in Puerto Banús, in Marbella, this summer. It is the westernmost nest on record —and the data suggests that the Strait will act as a barrier, since conditions, at the moment, are not ideal for the species on the Atlantic beaches of Cádiz and Huelva.

Today, a team of volunteers ensures that nothing upsets the evolution of the 60 eggs that remained in Marbella; another nine were transferred to the Bioparc facilities in Fuengirola. “Here the conditions are controllable and we make sure they turn out well. It is the way to safeguard some specimens in case something happens on the beach”, says the veterinarian Rosa Martínez. They incubate four eggs at 29.5 degrees and another five at 30.5, with the idea that some are male and others are female. “The fact that they spawn in Malaga is not yet a trend, but it is a clear indication that they are coming more and more to the west,” says the Bioparc specialist, who recalls that if someone sees a turtle on a beach, they should leave it alone and Call 112. It is the agreed protocol in all coastal communities.

The researcher Jesús Tomás is the one who is notified from emergencies in the Valencian Community, the same as other colleagues in Catalonia, Murcia or the Balearic Islands. He gets into his car and travels 300 kilometers to protect the clutch, take genetic samples from the mother and install a transmitter to carry out research thanks to a project developed with Eduardo Belda, from the Polytechnic University of Valencia. The signal has revealed that a turtle that spawned in Dénia in June returned a month later for a second clutch and then went to Ibiza. Two weeks are enough for these animals to lay eggs again and in the same breeding season they can lay between 300 and 400.

The high number is a way of fighting against the high mortality of newborns, very vulnerable to predators and who are lost if they are born in urban environments because instead of following the moonlight reflected in the sea, they go to those of nearby streetlights. Tomás himself collected several in El Puig (Valencia) from the bushes on the seafront. “Our beaches are highly anthropized, there are always people, lights, buildings. And that complicates the sunsets”, adds Jesús Bellido, a researcher on the scientific committee of the Aula del Mar Mediterranean Foundation, who has been studying this marine species for decades. That is the new challenge: the coexistence of tourism with the new neighbor.