TASS source: sea trials of large landing craft “Alexander Shabalin” will begin in July

Sea trials of the large landing ship (BDK) “Alexander Shabalin” of project 775, which is being repaired and modernized at the Kronstadt Marine Plant, will begin in July. About it TASS said a source in the military-industrial complex.

“First, the ship will go to mooring trials, then sea trials will begin. Then the ship will be presented to the state commission for transfer to the combat strength of the Baltic Fleet, ”the source said.

The source added that the ship will be handed over to the Baltic Fleet in October-November of this year.

In March, the head of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement, Vladimir Maltsev, claimed that Alexander Shabalin would go to mooring trials in mid-April, and the ship would be handed over to the fleet in September.