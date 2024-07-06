The first tamale I ever tried turned out to be a real mess. With offensively little filling, that tasteless brick traumatized my palate to such an extent that it took me more than five years to give it its well-deserved second chance. I never thought that years later I would end up creating my own tamale recipe… And what’s more, this great recipe.

I was wandering aimlessly through the aisles of the supermarket, as I have so often done, with my great capacity for indecision. Preparing for a three-week expedition in the camper means buying enough to fit, and above all, being aware that perishable items, with the rattling of the potholes, perish first.

While going back and forth between the shelves, looking at the ingredients, I often visualize in parallel in my head the possible catches. Groupers from a good year, rocks full of oysters, stranded clams… That’s how I amuse myself and create possible recipes in my imagination. The visualizations are always optimistic, ambitious and not very real. Who doesn’t like to dream? Having good visibility for diving is a scarce commodity, pulling something out with a rod can test a yogi’s patience and a raging swell is needed to pull out clams. But as in love, the inaccessible is a lure for the capricious child within us.

On this particular trip, the inaccessible reveled more than ever.

I was only able to dive one day (gorillas in the mist…), I couldn’t even see my hand. I almost dislocated my shoulder from casting my rod from a rock, a ball of tangled seaweed was my best catch; I walked along endless beaches under the scorching sun, without finding a single bivalve… But when all hopes of protein were lost… the low tide came and with it free access to the mussels. Shouts of happiness resounded on that deserted beach. We celebrated our luck with pasta with mussels, rice with mussels, pickled mussels, mussels in sailor’s sauce (with mezcal and cilantro), uromakis mussels, roasted mussels, fried mussels, steamed mussels… Yes, we had an open bar of mussels, but we had left civilization 20 days ago and the other ingredients were running out.

When the recipe book was at its limit and I had lost faith in my creativity, I had a lucid moment. I remembered, with exact precision, the frame from days before in the supermarket, my arm outstretched, appropriating that kilo of “Maseca” that was looking at me, presiding over the line of its equals. I had it, it was clear: I would make sea tamales. I would use the delicious broth from the steam from cooking the mussels to hydrate the dough. There are few single-ingredient broths that I like more than this one. The lack of “hoja” (the leaf of the corncob that is used as a wrapper for the tamale) would not be a problem, I would use seaweed to mummify the dough and the shells would finish the retention tasks. I had onion, garlic, olives, tomato and a can of my beloved marinated chipotles. Life was smiling at me!

Hunger, monotony and poor fishing skills sometimes create exceptional recipes. Long live second chances, long live the clumsy and long live sea tamales!

Chef Gloria Pidal, known on social media as Glorionce, lives in a van in Baja California, where she fishes, cooks and records her recipes.

