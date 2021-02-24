For several seasons in a row, fashionable catalogs and stores have dictated two trends to us: environmental friendliness and minimalism. They can be combined using simple techniques for decorating a country kitchen, dining room and gazebo.

Simple yet textured

A tourniquet, a rope or simply a rope made of jute in hardware and furniture stores costs, depending on the diameter and length, from 100 to 600 rubles. But for different purposes, different thicknesses are needed. For decor without weaving, a large rope is perfect. Despite the seeming softness and complaisance in use, jute can be great to scratch and rub your hands. For decor with weaving, it is better to choose ropes of medium and thin thickness – it will be more convenient to “tame” them to the pattern you have conceived. Medium and thin jute rope will be less textured, but more plastic, you can even knit bags from it or decorate with a small pattern details from a large rope.

Life hack: To “tame” these ropes, they can be fastened with liquid nails, construction double-sided tape, glue gun, superglue. If in your home improvement idea, jute is to become a practical decor piece, then it is best to cover it with several coats of clear wood varnish. Let each layer soak into the fuzzy rope, then sweep through a new layer to secure.

12 chairs

Is the back of the old country chair broken? Upholstery frayed, tired of its color and boring look? And if it is a whole kitchen group for 4-6 chairs? It seems like a tragedy and it’s time to buy a new headset. But he can still be saved!

Braiding chairs with jute is a cross between braiding furniture with macrame or vines. Unlike macrame, jute is not so weightless and plastic, but it can repeat the simplest patterns and weaving patterns. And with its strength and “hairiness” it looks like an untreated vine. Therefore, it is better to work with him in construction gloves.

You can either repeat the pattern of the seat and back, following our weaving pattern, or make it easier: wind 1-2 layers of rope on the back in several layers using a criss-cross method, securing it with liquid glue.

Seat braiding pattern. Drawing by Elena Vinogradova

New life of old vases

Large jute rope is perfect for the design of small interior forms. These can be old vases and pots. Fasten the winding itself on both sides with construction tape or strong glue.

You can also make hanging jute pots, which will be created not only by craftsmen who worked with macrame. After all, such a suspension system of several fastening units is quite simple to implement. Tie 6 to 9 strings of medium density jute in a simple knot, leaving a small decorative tail under it. This is the base for a vase or pot. Then, according to the size of the object, threads in two, tie into smaller knots, in several rows, combining with each other. Secure with another large knot above the plant, fixing the “height” of the hanging element.

Jute cultivation leader – India. There, it is used not only as a fiber for spinning fabrics, cables and ropes. It is called naltasag and is added to rice dishes. Another major importer of jute, the Philippines, is cooked with bamboo sprouts. A photo: Shutterstock.com

Service cases

To diversify your home hot coasters, use hot melt glue to roll an eco-friendly and simple jute coaster. Needlewomen sew the next layer of the “snail” with stitches from a rope of a smaller diameter. The resulting simple technique helps to create an original ornament.

Tired of an old mug with a bright print? After attaching a rope to liquid nails and wrapping a cup, create a new set in the “nautical” style. However, be careful: wash such dishes carefully so as not to wet the jute. A more practical option is to braid large bowls of candy bowls, jars for spices, oils in a similar way.

For our pets

A cat, even taken to the country, is still a cat. So it strives to pick up the country furniture, as if there are no trees outside the house!

Cat scratching post manufacturers have been using jute fiber for a long time. It is durable enough to withstand the attack of sharp claws, yet easy to clean.

Wrap a wide leg of a table or chair with wide jute, tightly fixing the ends with hot melt glue – and the scratching post is ready!

It is more difficult to make a small jute scratching post. You’ve probably seen them in stores, but from the remains of old building materials, you will get a more economical option. Housewives can knit a rug, but if there are no knitting needles at hand, then there is another way. The first thread is unwound, but not cut from the total skein. It must be tight enough for a needle to pass through. This thread is the width of the future rug, the next row is sewn with the previous small stitches, at a distance of 1-1.5 cm.

Then take a plywood board, trim it to the size of the rug with a margin. Go over with stain to add color. Fix the scratching post to the corner of the kitchen or hall using a screwdriver or drill (if your country house is concrete). To keep the scratching post soft, drill a little soft cloth, foam rubber. Attach a jute rug with folded edges to this filling.

An even more enjoyable pastime is creating eco toys for cats with your children. A rope tightly wound around a plastic or cardboard mold is perfectly painted with felt-tip pens – draw a nose and eyes for the mouse. Do not overdo it: there should not be a lot of dye and glue on the cat toy. As for the edges of the form, they should be smooth and even. Put a small bell inside, and a small feather on the tail – prey for a pet will become much more interesting.

Jute mouse. A photo: Shutterstock.com

Fashionable does not mean expensive

Minimalism and eco-style are mixed in the so-called “marine” style. Light walls, large elements of navy blue. Contrasting colors often become yellow, bronze, brown. Furniture is preferably light beige natural wood shades.

But where is a sailor without a ship’s rigging? The walls are decorated with anchors, on which a homemade net of simple jute rope often hangs. Frames for photos and mirrors, wall clocks, drawer handles, jars of sand and shells, decorative rum bottles, backs of chairs, beds are also braided with these atmospheric threads: like ropes from a cargo or … a pirate ship. This design is usually used in nurseries or bathrooms.