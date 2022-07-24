Substances eliminate antibiotic-resistant microorganisms and can be used to produce new drugs

A group led by researchers from USP (University of São Paulo), in São Carlos, identified a series of bioactive compounds in a marine sponge collected in the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha, in Pernambuco. Some substances have been shown to be able to kill bacteria resistant to currently available antibiotics, which opens the way for the development of new drugs.

The study, supported by Fapesp (Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo), was published at the Journal of Natural Products.

“This marine sponge had already been studied before by groups from abroad, mainly in the 1990s. We then used modern techniques to evaluate the substances of its secondary metabolism, search for new molecules and test its biological activity. We were able to describe a number of new compounds. The greatest potential found was against bacteria resistant to current antibiotics.”says Vítor Freire, who carried out the study as part of his doctorate at USP’s IQSC (São Carlos Institute of Chemistry).

Antibiotic resistance is considered one of the biggest global public health problems by WHO (World Health Organization). Second report commissioned by the British government, published in 2016, deaths caused by infections from resistant bacteria are expected to reach 10 million people a year by 2050. Hence the importance of discovering new effective antibiotics.

The marine sponge of the species Agelas shoot is in the Caribbean and in part of the Brazilian coast. Because they are some of the longest living organisms on Earth and live fixed on the marine substrate, over millions of years sea sponges have developed a complex metabolism, producing substances essential for competition with other invertebrates and to avoid infections by pathogenic bacteria. .

In the study published by the team, the substances with the greatest therapeutic potential were 3 different types of ageliferins, named after the sea sponge genus. agelas.

“Another important factor is the ability of sponges to store substances from symbiotic microorganisms, which also help them to defend themselves. Therefore, when we analyze the compounds found in these animals, it is not always possible to know what was produced by them and what is a product of their microbiota”says Roberto Berlinck, professor at IQSC-USP and coordinator of the study.

The work includes 2 projects coordinates by Berlinck and financed by Fapesp. One of them integrates BIOTA-FAPESP Program.

Tumors and bacteria

Thirteen compounds were tested in an ovarian tumor cell line known as OVCAR3, but showed no biological activity. Other groups had already tested ageliferins in lung, colon and breast tumors. In previous studies, antitumor action was also not observed.

Another 3 substances, however, were effective in eliminating antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This part of the study was carried out at IAL (Instituto Adolpho Lutz), under the coordination of researcher André Gustavo Tempone, also supported by Fapesp.

Six species were submitted to these compounds, two of which were Escherichia coli and Enterococcus faecalissome of the most common and found in different environments, including the human body.

The other 4 bacteria are listed by the WHO as priorities for the development of new antibiotics: Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These are some of those responsible for most hospital infections, as they are able to escape the action of antibiotics available on the market.

The researchers wanted to know, however, whether the use of ageliferins could lead to hemolysis of red blood cells in the intestine, a common adverse effect in patients undergoing chemotherapy who need antibiotics and that can lead to death. In mouse cells, the compounds did not cause harm. The result indicates a good potential for the development of new drugs.

The group’s objective now is to analyze other marine sponges with the same methodology used to discover the new compounds. “Investigating how these substances are produced is extremely important, as they are distributed among some classes of sponges and could help treat diseases in the future”concludes Freire, who is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the National Cancer Institute, in the United States.

The work was also supported by Fapesp through postdoctoral fellowships for Juliana Gubiani at IQSC-USP and for Erica de Castro Levatti in the IAL.

By André Juliao, from Agência FAPESP.