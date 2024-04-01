Sea spas | Tallinn is planning its own Allas Pool

Nordic Urban, which built the Allas Sea Pool in Helsinki, is about to open a sea spa in Tallinn. The real estate company aims for the international Allas Pool network.

Helsinki Nordic Urban, the Finnish real estate company behind Allas Sea Pool, is opening a year-round sea spa in Tallinn's Kalasadama, the company says in its press release.

The goal of the project implemented with the Estonian real estate company Kapitel is to open Tallinn's central seaside area for recreational use.

Kapitel is investing a total of 20 million euros in the development of Kalasadama.

Tub Tallinn's Allas Pool project plan, inspired by the Sea Pool, includes different swimming pools for year-round use, several saunas, restaurants and event spaces for companies and groups. The outdoor spaces include a large pool area with terraces.

The total area of ​​the construction project is 7,500 square meters, of which around 5,000 square meters are buildings.

A total of 13 works participated in the project's architectural competition. The winner of the competition will be announced on Monday, April 1 in Tallinn.

The next stage of the project is the design aimed at the building permit with the architect office selected in the competition.

for Nordic Urban Tallinn's Allas Pool is part of the long-term vision.

“Our strategy is to develop an international Allas Pool network. The Tallinn project is an important step on this path,” says Nordic Urban's director of project development Petteri Lautso in the bulletin.