Mexico City.- The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society incorporated the Seahorse ship yesterday in Operation Miracle to protect the Vaquita Marina.

With Operation Milagro, Sea Shepherd and the Mexican Navy protect the Zero Tolerance Zone (ZTC) from Vaquita Refugewhere illegal fishing gear that traps the marine mammal is prohibited.

In order to protect the vaquita, the Mexican Navy is part of the Intragovernmental Group on Sustainability in the Upper Gulf of California or GIS; a coalition of agencies and departments of the Mexican government that works together with the ZTA in coordination with the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

According to Seahorse, the efforts of the Secretary of the Navy and other Mexican allies managed to reduce illegal fishing that threatens this aquatic mammal by 72 percent in 2022. This result is attributed to the coordinated effort between Sea Shepherd and the Mexican Navy.

From October 10 to December 5, 2021, Sea Shepherd crew members observed a total of 449 hours of illegal fishing activity in the Vaquita Refuge Zero Tolerance Zone with a daily average of 26 hours and illegal fishing activity , each day confirmed and answered in the ZTC.

In the same time period in 2022, Sea Shepherd detected 164 hours of illegal activity, with a daily average of 7 hours and 45 minutes of illegal fishing in the ZTC.

Sea Shepherd acquired the Seahorse in August 2022 and the ballast from this vessel will facilitate surveillance in the Zero Tolerance Zone during inclement weather.

“The M/V Seahorse joins Operation Milagro at the perfect time,” said Sea Shepherd President Pritam Singh. “Our new ship comes after a year in which our collaboration with the Mexican Navy dramatically reduced the threat to the vaquita, specifically a 72% reduction in illegal fishing activity. This is encouraging news, but we can always improve. We chose and refitted the Seahorse specifically because of her design and capabilities, both of which will dramatically increase our effectiveness and ability to protect the vaquita in 2023.”

“As members of the Intragovernmental Group on Sustainability in the Upper Gulf of California, we endorse our commitment to the people of Mexico to comply from the scope of our powers with the protection of the vaquita and the fight against illegal fishing, in this context. We welcome the Sea Shepherd Organization ship, with whom we will continue to work together in accordance with the current Collaboration Agreement,” said Admiral CG DEM. Rubén Alfonso Vargas Suárez, Commander of the Second Naval Region of the Secretary of the Navy of the Government of Mexico.

Esteban Moctezuma, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, noted that: “The protection of the Vaquita Marina is a priority for the Government of Mexico. We are delighted to announce a new chapter in this joint effort and thank Sea Shepherd for its long-standing partnership. “