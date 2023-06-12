Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sea rescue | The motorboat was idling in Naantali, the driver was being sought

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 12, 2023
in World Europe
The Coast Guard says that the boater has been found. He is fine and swam to shore.

The Coast Guard says that the boater has been found. He is fine and swam to shore.

Motorboat On Monday evening, the Western Finland Coast Guard was spinning in the empty sea off Naantali announced on Twitter.

The Coast Guard told HS that the driver of the boat is possibly in the water and that they are looking for him.

A moment later, the Coast Guard said on Twitter, that the “person” has been found. He is fine and swam to shore. In its tweet, the Coast Guard did not specify whether it was the driver of the boat.


