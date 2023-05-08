Sea rescue | The Coast Guard rescued a “night swimmer” from the sea in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari

There were also several units of the rescue service and the police.

Gulf of Finland the coast guard rescued a man from the sea in Lemissaari, Helsinki’s Lauttasaari, on the night between Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the Border Guard, several units of the Helsinki Rescue Service and the police were present. The first information from the rescue service was that it was a “night swimmer”.

According to the Twitter bulletin published by the Coast Guard shortly before two o’clock, the man had suddenly run into the sea and disappeared from his friend’s sight. He was found on the surface of the sea, conscious, taken to be checked by the first aid.