Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sea rescue | The Coast Guard rescued a “night swimmer” from the sea in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sea rescue | The Coast Guard rescued a “night swimmer” from the sea in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari

There were also several units of the rescue service and the police.

Gulf of Finland the coast guard rescued a man from the sea in Lemissaari, Helsinki’s Lauttasaari, on the night between Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the Border Guard, several units of the Helsinki Rescue Service and the police were present. The first information from the rescue service was that it was a “night swimmer”.

According to the Twitter bulletin published by the Coast Guard shortly before two o’clock, the man had suddenly run into the sea and disappeared from his friend’s sight. He was found on the surface of the sea, conscious, taken to be checked by the first aid.

#Sea #rescue #Coast #Guard #rescued #night #swimmer #sea #Helsinkis #Lauttasaari

See also  Doja Cat hurt like 'knife stabbed stomach' when she sat still for five hours for outfit: 'I was super sick'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UCAM shows off its best attack to hold on to fifth place

UCAM shows off its best attack to hold on to fifth place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result