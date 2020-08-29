The “Louise Michel” donated by Banksy is now unable to maneuver in the sea with 219 rescued persons on board. Italy and Malta have not yet responded to their emergency call.

FRANKFURT / MAIN / ROM / BERLIN epd / afp | The rescue ship “Sea-Watch 4” changed its course in the Mediterranean on Saturday to help the incapable of maneuvering “Louise Michel”. The Sea-Watch organization announced at noon on Twitterthat the two rescue ships are still four hours apart.

After an initial rescue operation on Thursday, in which 89 people were saved, the ten crew members of the “Louise Michel” are now looking after a total of 219 people after another boat with 130 people was secured on Friday. The rescue ship has already asked the Italian coast guard and the Maltese military for help, but the authorities in Italy and Malta initially did not respond to the emergency call, according to the crew.

A person has already been found dead announced the crew of the “Louise Michel” on Twitter. In addition, several migrants with burns from fuel are on board. The people would have been at sea for days and urgently need help. Many women and children were among those rescued. Due to the overcrowded deck and a life raft extended to the side, on which a total of 33 people would have to wait, the ship could no longer be moved.

According to the Marinetraffic website “Louise Michel” sailing under the German flag was about 90 kilometers southeast of the Italian island of Lampedusa on Saturday morning.

The “Louise Michel” had assisted in the previous rescue operations of the “Sea-Watch 4”. The Sea-Watch ship, financed mainly by church donations, has taken in more than 200 people in the past few days and is also waiting for a safe harbor. The internationally known street artist Banksy supports the “Louise Michel”. He bought the former ship of the French Navy for sea rescue in the Mediterranean.

Banksy also painted the ship – including graffiti of a girl in a life jacket holding a pink heart-shaped lifebuoy. The “Louise Michel” is named after a French anarchist from the 19th century.

The captain of the “Louise Michel” is Pia Klemp, who has also worked for Sea-Watch. The Italian judiciary has been investigating her for “aiding and abetting illegal entry” since last year.

Klemp said in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian: “I don’t see the sea rescue as a humanitarian action, but as part of an anti-fascist struggle.” According to Sea-Watch, the crew consists of ten experienced sea rescue workers from all over Europe. Life on board is characterized by “flat hierarchies and a vegan diet”.

“You sound like a tough guy”

According to Guardian contacted Banksy Klemp via email last September. “Hello Pia, I read about your story in the newspaper. You sound like a tough guy, “the newspaper quotes from the message, which Klemp initially thought was a joke.

Banksy continued: “I am an artist from Great Britain and have done some work on the migration crisis, of course I cannot keep the money. Could you use it to buy a new boat or something? Please let me know. Well done. Banksy. “

The ship was rebuilt between late June and mid-August in Borriana, Spain, north of Valencia, a port spokesman said. The 30-meter-long ship is smaller than the rest of the Sea-Watch fleet, but at 28 knots (51 km / h) it is so fast that it can keep up with the ships of the Libyan coast guard.

This year more and more people are trying to get to Europe from Libya and Tunisia by boat. According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 300 people have died during the crossing in 2020.