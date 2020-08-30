350 refugees on board the rescue ship “Sea-Watch 4” are urgently looking for a port. The “Louise Michel” continues to provide emergency aid in the Mediterranean.

FRANKFURT AM / BERLIN / HANNOVER / ROM epd / dpa | The call for help from the rescue ship “Louise Michel” in the Mediterranean was heard: after the Italian coast guard took over 49 people on Saturday evening, around 150 other rescued persons later switched to the “Sea-Watch 4”. “We now have around 350 people on board who have to be left ashore as quickly as possible in a safe harbor,” tweeted the Berlin-based organization Sea-Watch.

The crew and survivors on board the “Sea-Watch 4” were completely exhausted, said Hannah Wallace Bowman, spokeswoman for Doctors Without Borders, the Evangelical Press Service (epd). Bowman is on duty on the rescue ship. MSF and Sea-Watch provide emergency aid when states fail to do so. “Now we’re stranded at sea. We are being punished for filling the void that EU governments have left on the world’s deadliest sea border. “

The ten crew members of the “Louise Michel” took care of more than 200 people temporarily after several rescue operations. According to its own statements, the ship was unable to maneuver and issued a cry for help, which initially faded away. According to Sea-Watch, the Italian coast guard finally took over mainly women and families with children.

The “Louise Michel” had assisted in the previous rescue operations of the “Sea-Watch 4”. The Sea-Watch ship is mainly financed by church donations. The internationally known street artist Banksy supports the “Louise Michel”. He bought the former ship of the French Navy. The captain is Pia Klemp, who has also worked for Sea-Watch.

Banksy publishes a video

“It’s not over yet,” tweeted the “Louise Michel” late on Saturday evening. “We now demand a safe place for all survivors.” Banksy, street artist and supporter of the ship, reported on his Instagram page on Saturday with a new video to speak.

The crew of the “Louise Michel” sailing under the German flag asked for help on Friday evening. The ship was located southeast of Lampedusa on Saturday. According to the information, a ten-person crew temporarily took care of 219 people on board the ship who had been taken in during rescue operations. 89 were saved on Thursday and 130 more on Friday. Because the ship was already full, 33 of them first had to stay on a life raft. There was also one dead on board, and other migrants were injured. According to its own statements, the ship could no longer move safely.

The chief theologian of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Thies Gundlach, has described the rescue of refugees in the Mediterranean as a task of the church. “Ultimately, sea rescue is part of our diaconal mission,” said the Vice President in the EKD Church Office in Hanover world (Saturday edition). By supporting the rescue ship “Sea-Watch 4”, the Protestant church is reacting to an abuse of the European Union. “We are an emergency solution. As a Christian, one cannot approve of the fact that people drown. “

Gundlach sees a lack of empathy in the refugee debate. People who left their homeland “have reasons, are often desperate,” said the theologian. He stressed that asylum procedures should be fair. That could also mean that someone could be rejected in the process. “Our sea rescue is not a free ticket to Europe. But that doesn’t change anything about our work at sea. We save everyone we can save. “

In addition to his office in the EKD, Gundlach is also the chairman of the “United4Rescue” alliance, to which the church has joined forces with other supporters to enable the “Sea-Watch 4” to be used. The ship was bought, among other things, with church donations. In the past few days, the “Sea-Watch 4” recorded more than 200 people.