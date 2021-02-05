Women, children and men are in distress off the Libyan coast. The day before, 237 people were saved from drowning.

ROME epd | The civil rescue ship Ocean Viking took around 180 more refugees on board on Friday during two missions in the southern Mediterranean. The crew rescued the men, women and children of two overcrowded rubber dinghies 40 nautical miles from the Libyan Al-Chums, said the aid organization SOS Méditerranée, which operates the ship, on Twitter. The day before, the Ocean Viking had already taken in 237 boat refugees.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 800 of 1,000 migrants who tried to flee across the Mediterranean Sea were intercepted and returned by the Libyan coast guard within 24 hours. The IOM stressed that Libya is not a safe place for refugees. Meanwhile, 300 refugees reached the Italian island of Lampedusa independently on two cutters.

The Ocean Viking had only saved 373 people in three missions in January, who were finally allowed to disembark in Sicily. The authorities there took them ashore or on a quarantine ship after rapid corona tests. The ship had previously been detained in Italy for five months due to alleged security deficiencies.

SOS Méditerranée is a European organization with associations in Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland that jointly operate the Ocean Viking. The ship sails under the Norwegian flag.