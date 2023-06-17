Saturday, June 17, 2023
Sea rescue | Four children drifted into the sea on a swimming mattress in Yyteri

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
According to the Coast Guard, the children’s father had gone swimming after the children.

Porin A rescue operation was carried out in Yyteri on Saturday morning after four children drifted away from the beach with a swimming mattress.

The Maritime Guard of Western Finland informs about the matter.

“In addition to the coast guard station in Pori, several rescue and first aid units have been alerted to the task,” says the Coast Guard’s Twitter update.

According to the Satakunta rescue service, the boats of the rescue service and the border guard first picked up the children, then the father and delivered them to the shore.

No personal injuries were caused by the incident.

