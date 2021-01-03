Highlights: Thoughts on expanding sea plane service in the country

Sea plane service can start between Delhi to Ayodhya and Mumbai to Shirdi

Feedback sought from interested companies till 22 January 2021

New Delhi / Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi recently launched the country’s first sea plane service. The service ranges from the Sabarmati River Front to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Now soon you will be able to enjoy sea plane service from Delhi to Ayodhya or even from Mumbai to Shirdi. Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), under the Ministry of Shipping and Water, has invited interested companies for this.

Sea plane service proposed for Ramnagari Ayodhya

Apart from this, it will be possible for Lonavala and Ganapatipule to fly in the seaplane. In the coming time, seaplane service can also start on many other routes of the country. Ministry of Shipping and Waterways has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for Sagarmala Seaplane Service (SSPS). It also mentions running a seaplane from the Yamuna River Front in Delhi to Prabhu Shriram’s city of Ayodhya.

The idea of ​​sea plane service for these places also

The ministry has also sought service providers from Delhi’s Yamuna Riverfront to Ayodhya, Tehri, Srinagar (Uttarakhand) and Chandigarh, Mumbai to Shirdi, Lonavala and Ganapatipule, Surat to Dwarka, Mandvi and Kandla besides EOI (EOI for Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Group ) Is sought.

Feedback sought by 22 January

For joint development and operation of Sagarmala Seaplane Service, the Ministry intends to make a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL). For this, interested operators have been asked for feedback on the ambitious project by 22 January 2021.