Mare fuori 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode, 15 March

This evening, Wednesday 15 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the fifth episode of Mare fuori 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series (already available on RaiPlay from 1 February) with Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano, Lucrezia Guidone, Nicolas Maupas, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Vincenzo Ferrera, Antonio De Matteo, Anna Ammirati and Valentina Romani. In the background there is always the Juvenile Detention Institute, a bubble where the “interrupted children” have the opportunity to understand who they are and what they want beyond what they have been outside those walls. Where to see Mare fuori 3 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 2 on Wednesday evenings at 21.20.

Sea out 3 live stream

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow all the episodes live or deferred, also in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai products from PCs, tablets and smartphones. All episodes of the third season are already available on Rai Play.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch Mare fuori 3 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 2? In all, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total 12 episodes): the first on Wednesday 15 February 2023; the sixth and last Wednesday 22 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):