Mare fuori 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode, 15 March
This evening, Wednesday 15 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the fifth episode of Mare fuori 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series (already available on RaiPlay from 1 February) with Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano, Lucrezia Guidone, Nicolas Maupas, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Vincenzo Ferrera, Antonio De Matteo, Anna Ammirati and Valentina Romani. In the background there is always the Juvenile Detention Institute, a bubble where the “interrupted children” have the opportunity to understand who they are and what they want beyond what they have been outside those walls. Where to see Mare fuori 3 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.
On TV
The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 2 on Wednesday evenings at 21.20.
Sea out 3 live stream
Not just tv. It will be possible to follow all the episodes live or deferred, also in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai products from PCs, tablets and smartphones. All episodes of the third season are already available on Rai Play.
How many bets
We have seen where to watch Mare fuori 3 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 2? In all, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total 12 episodes): the first on Wednesday 15 February 2023; the sixth and last Wednesday 22 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode (episodes 1 and 2): Wednesday, February 15, 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Second episode (episodes 3 and 4): Wednesday, February 22, 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Third episode (episodes 5 and 6): Wednesday, March 1, 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Fourth episode (episodes 7 and 8): Wednesday 8 March 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Fifth episode (episodes 9 and 10): Wednesday 15 March 2023 TODAY
- Sixth episode (episodes 11 and 12): Wednesday 22 March 2023
