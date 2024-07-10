Mild temperatures, clean air, physical movement, good nutrition, nature and no stress. Summer holidays in the mountains have all the right ingredients to promote 360-degree well-beingin body and spirit. And scientific studies also confirm the long-term benefits, certifying that those who live at altitude have a better chance of longevity than those who live in the hills or at the seaside, as told by to Adnkronos Salute Vittore Verrattiprofessor of Exercise and Sports Sciences at the University D’Annunzio of Chieti, who on July 13 in Pizzoferrato will moderate part of the conference ‘Mountains and well-being: from research to clinical solutions’.

“In general, in a time when global warming creates temperature problems at low altitudes, as we are seeing these days – explains Verratti – in the mountains the problem is reduced, it is felt less. It is an element that allows, especially for elderly people, to take holidays that can provide refreshment, therefore truly restful, and it is very important in terms of health. Then there is the aspect linked to the serenity of life in the mountains. It is an added value, especially for those who live in large cities”. The benefits, more specifically, “are linked to lifestyle, to the possibility of having a a more serene, more human-sized quality of daily life“. Then “there is the forest – he continues – which is a place where man reconciles himself with the ancestral part that distinguishes him, obtaining a psychological benefit in being immersed in the sacredness of the forest“.

Nutrition is also important, “an aspect we will discuss at the conference on July 13. Mountain food is another added value: most of the time, zero-mile products are used, they are far from large-scale distribution, so small producers are able to meet the needs of small populations”, the expert underlines. There are, therefore, many elements that contribute to a healthy life that also affects its duration. “A study we conducted at the University of Chieti – reports the professor – analyzed a series of small villages in the Abruzzo hinterland, comparing longevity in these countries with that of the hilly and coastal areas. And it turned out that small mountain villages, especially those above 600 meters, reflect an interesting trend of ultralongevity that overlaps with the data of the ‘blue zones’ (areas in which life expectancy is higher than the global average), for example Okinawa in Japan, Olgliastra in Sardinia, Icaria in Greece”, recalls Verratti.

This ‘evidence of longevity’, “in some way – Verratti remarks – also represents a litmus test of what can be the relationship with health that distinguishes these mountain places. It is clear that there are many variables: diet, physical activity, which is certainly a determining aspect, serenity. This mix, data in hand, indicates the possibility of having positive effects on longevity. We cannot generalise anything, but that the mountains are a healthy place is a certainty based on evidence”.

Obviously “a vacation is not enough – the professor specifies – but some benefits can also be obtained in the space of summer holidays”. In particular “in the age group over 60 years it is a particularly suitable place to regenerate, as well as it is indicated for people who seek serenity, refreshment and tranquility”.