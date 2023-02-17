Rare has released a new trailer – available just below – in which it shows a series of new ones Halo-themed Sea of ​​Thieves cosmetic items. The “Infinite Depth” collection (whose name recalls the latest chapter of the 343 Industries shooter) is available in the shop from 16 February 2023.

As you can see from the trailer, they are included in this set various costumes, weapons and other cosmetic elements for Sea of ​​Thieves. While the inspiration is clear, the look of this content is not overly sci-fi and fits perfectly with the pirate atmosphere of the game.

Among the weapons there is also one banana which can be used as a pistol. In terms of ships, there is a new set to go along with the Spartan set, which was made available for free a while ago.

We remind you that Sea of ​​Thieves is available on PC (Steam), Xbox One and Xbox Series X|Sand is also available via Game Pass (all platforms).

We also know that Lucid Games will be handling the game to give Rare the chance to focus on Everwild.