Rare has announced some interesting news regarding Sea of Thievesincluding the fact that the game will no longer require an Xbox Game Pass subscription regarding the possibility of play it in single playercontrary to what had happened until now.
Within a new video diary with the presentation of various new features arriving in the world of Sea of Thieves, this is therefore one of the main pieces of information that has emerged, but not only that: a large part of the film also focuses on the next implementation of the system Easy Anti-Cheatwhich should improve the situation regarding cheating in the multiplayer seas of the pirate game a little.
The system, designed by Epic games, will be introduced in the next update in March, Rare announces.
This is a kernel-level anti-cheat system that will get updates independently, so it won't have to be included in Rare's standard pipeline for gaming in general.
Lots of new features coming in the March update
The patch will also bring several bug fixes and issues various and in general it seems to be a large update, with the subsequent ones being smaller, as already reported by Rare in recent days.
However, one of the changes that may have the greatest repercussions is the fact that the Game Pass requirement to be able to play single player content will be removed, which until now still required the basic subscription for online multiplayer gaming, i.e. Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold).
In this way, all those who simply want to play single-player will be able to do so without having to pay for the online multiplayer subscription, although obviously Sea of Thieves is a title designed mainly for the latter mode. Recently, Sea of Thieves was announced as coming to PS5 as well.
