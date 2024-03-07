Rare has announced some interesting news regarding Sea of ​​Thievesincluding the fact that the game will no longer require an Xbox Game Pass subscription regarding the possibility of play it in single playercontrary to what had happened until now.

Within a new video diary with the presentation of various new features arriving in the world of Sea of ​​Thieves, this is therefore one of the main pieces of information that has emerged, but not only that: a large part of the film also focuses on the next implementation of the system Easy Anti-Cheatwhich should improve the situation regarding cheating in the multiplayer seas of the pirate game a little.

The system, designed by Epic games, will be introduced in the next update in March, Rare announces.

This is a kernel-level anti-cheat system that will get updates independently, so it won't have to be included in Rare's standard pipeline for gaming in general.