













Sea of ​​Thieves will have an event with the legendary Monkey Island

So much sea ​​of ​​thieves as Monkey Island are deliveries that share a maritime setting Full of watery settings and themes of fantastic and realistic dangers from the ancient seas. On the one hand we have the pirates, and on the other we have the strange mythological creatures.

Due to this, it seems that it was not a big problem to generate a new narrative that will merge the worlds and allow us to enjoy them in a very innovative way. The new installment that will enable this will arrive on July 20, 2023 for Xbox and Steam. Also, it seems that the narrative union will be a free extra.

Source: Rare

The new Monkey Island will be a free expansion of sea ​​of ​​thieves.

We recommend: Jack Sparrow returns, but to Sea of ​​Thieves: A pirate’s life

What will the Sea of ​​Thieves expansion be about?

“Divided in three hilarious tales Filled with secrets and side quests, Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island invites pirates to meet classic characters, in a new narrative bringing the iconic locations of Monkey Island to the Sea of ​​Thieves. The adventure begins on Mêlée Island, where pirates can enjoy the sights, smells, and mischievous splendor of the island as they try to figure out why everyone seems to hold the pirate in such high regard. self-proclaimed powerful pirate and notorious poodle pacifier, Guybrush Threepwood. Something is clearly wrong…”

We don’t know to what extent the narratives might merge a bit. Let’s remember that Monkey Island is a graphic adventure installment, while sea ​​of ​​thieves is a first-person action-adventure video game.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.