We have finally received official confirmation: Sea of Thieves it is one of the multiplatform games and this means that it will also arrive on PlayStation 5. This is an event not to be underestimated, from several points of view. It means not only that a (another) Microsoft game will leave the Xbox/PC ecosystem, but also that for the first time ever Rare will publish a game on a Sony console.
Rare is a historic company in the gaming world and has a lot behind it 39 years of career. However, he has never published a single game on the PlayStation console.
The reason? Nintendo owned part of Rare until Microsoft he didn't buy it. This always meant that the developer never got to work on a PlayStation project.
As he says Geoff Keighley – organizer of The Game Awards, the Summer Game Fest and the Gamescom Opening Night Live – everything is about to change, precisely on April 30th when Sea of Thieves arrives on PS5.
Sea of Thieves and not just on PlayStation and Nintendo
However, Sea of Thieves is just one of the games coming to PlayStation and Nintendo.
It has been confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush will arrive on PS5 on March 19, 2024. Repentance is available on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch from February 22, 2024 (i.e. today). In the end, Grounded will be on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 from April 16, 2024.
The question now is whether they will succeed.
#Sea #Thieves #Rare39s #game #PlayStation #team39s #39year #history
Leave a Reply