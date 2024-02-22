We have finally received official confirmation: Sea of ​​Thieves it is one of the multiplatform games and this means that it will also arrive on PlayStation 5. This is an event not to be underestimated, from several points of view. It means not only that a (another) Microsoft game will leave the Xbox/PC ecosystem, but also that for the first time ever Rare will publish a game on a Sony console.

Rare is a historic company in the gaming world and has a lot behind it 39 years of career. However, he has never published a single game on the PlayStation console.

The reason? Nintendo owned part of Rare until Microsoft he didn't buy it. This always meant that the developer never got to work on a PlayStation project.

As he says Geoff Keighley – organizer of The Game Awards, the Summer Game Fest and the Gamescom Opening Night Live – everything is about to change, precisely on April 30th when Sea of ​​Thieves arrives on PS5.