On April 30th, PS5 owners will be able to play Sea of ​​Thieves by Rare, which until now remained exclusive for Xbox and PC. Reading the Official FAQ of the new version, published by the development studio, we have learned that it will be playable immediately using PlayStation Portal a device that allows you to play PlayStation titles on the move via a wireless network, but there is no support for the headset PS VR2 .

Portal yes, PS VR2 no

Pirate adventures also on PS5

Rare wrote that he had tested Sea of ​​Thieves on PlayStation Portal, confirming the possibility of playing it, while as regards PS VR2, we can read that there are no plans to support it. After all, Sony's second VR headset certainly hasn't produced brilliant sales and not even PlayStation is supporting it with great conviction, so it's normal that Rare and Microsoft don't want to reverse it and lose money on it.

It must also be said that in years of presence on PC, Rare has never supported the most popular VR headsets, even in the years in which they still made some numbers. So why do it now?

For the rest, we remind you that Sea of ​​Thieves will be released on PS5 on April 30th, after a closed beta which will be held on April 12th. Currently you can already play it on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series