In a recent interview, Rare revealed that they plan to add a new starting weapon to Sea of ​​Thieves in the future. For now they refused to reveal what this weapon will be, but it will be the first time they have added a new initial since the game came out six years ago.

Currently the players of Sea of ​​Thieves They can choose between starting with a sword, rifle, shotgun or pistol. According to Rare, in the coming seasons there will be the opportunity to choose a new one. For now they said they are testing it, so maybe it won't be long until we get to know it.

A particularity of this game is that progress is flat and weapons do not improve their statistics as such. This way new players don't have to worry about being at a disadvantage in their defensive methods. Rare wants them to use their creativity and experience to get out of their confrontations. So don't worry about the new weapon breaking the game.

In fact the head of Sea of ​​Thieves, Mike Chapman, talked about what led them to want to add a new starting weapon. 'It's about creating fun and interesting ways for players to interact. Give them more ways to get into mischief or create cool stories and encounters with others'. What weapon do you think it will be?

What is Sea of ​​Thieves about?

Sea of ​​Thieves is a hacking game where players can go out and explore the vast ocean in search of adventure. During their explorations they can find other players from all over the world to make alliances or even face each other. It does not have a story, since the idea is for the player to make their own experience.

Source: Microsoft.

You can currently play it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. In addition, it is available on the Xbox Game Pass service. Soon you will also be able to enjoy it on PS5, as a port of the title was announced that will arrive on the Sony console on April 30. Will they give it a chance?

