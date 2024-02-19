Sea of ​​Thieves has recently received a new one update that really shows up hugeequal to approximately 90 GB, but for a precise reasonwhich moreover should make subsequent updates much smaller and lighter, in terms of data volume.

With this update, in fact, Sea of ​​Thieves makes a total change to the software base, moving on to new Xbox GDKi.e. the most updated game development kit, capable of supporting both DirectX 11 and 12 on PC, as well as numerous improvements applied on the client front, therefore more “under the hood” than actually visible to players.

To get an idea of ​​the scale of the change, below are the dimensions for every single version of Sea of ​​Thieves: