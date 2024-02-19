Sea of Thieves has recently received a new one update that really shows up hugeequal to approximately 90 GB, but for a precise reasonwhich moreover should make subsequent updates much smaller and lighter, in terms of data volume.
With this update, in fact, Sea of Thieves makes a total change to the software base, moving on to new Xbox GDKi.e. the most updated game development kit, capable of supporting both DirectX 11 and 12 on PC, as well as numerous improvements applied on the client front, therefore more “under the hood” than actually visible to players.
To get an idea of the scale of the change, below are the dimensions for every single version of Sea of Thieves:
- Xbox Series
- Xbox Series S: 90.15 GB
- Xbox One
- Xbox One: 90.15 GB
- Microsoft Store: 102 GB
- Steam: 10.49 GB
From the new GDK to many other new features
The positive part in this update is that the next ones, after this move to the new Xbox GDK, should be instead much smaller in terms of data extension and files to download.
In addition to this basic software change, the patch also evolves and improves various other aspects of the game, such as Athena's journeys, Raid journey rewards, guild reputation management in Skull of Siren Song, and various other elements including balancing and organization of contents.
In particular, all the Tall Tales of Shores of Gold, A Pirate's Life and The Legend of Monkey Island are now unlocked and can be played in any order you prefer. On the graphics front, various improvements have been applied to the rendering of water and various other elements have been further evolved, with the correction of various bugs or inaccuracies, but there are truly many corrections and improvements made, as you can see at this address.
