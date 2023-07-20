As scheduled, it is available from today the first part of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Islandthe new expansion of the Rare game which is divided into three parts on a monthly basis, through three Tall Tales destined to considerably expand the game world: let us therefore see the launch trailer and how to access new content.
So the journey into the depths of the Caribbean starts today, between Melee Island and Monkey Island, in company with some of the historical characters from the LucasArts series. LeChuck has imprisoned Guybrush Threepwood in a sort of dimension of the damned and it’s up to us to go in search of the pirate (or would-be pirate), in this incredible journey.
After seeing the in-depth video on Melee Island and the video diary of the developers, here we are, therefore, at the official launch trailer.
Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island, how to start
Sea of Thieves becomes, for the occasion, something very similar to agraphic adventure in 3D, with the faithful reproduction of some typical glimpses of the classic chapters of the Monkey Island series, of which this Sea of Thieves expansion is in fact a great tribute.
In case you are not Sea of Thieves experts but are interested in taking part in this Monkey Island-themed adventure, know that to access this new Tall Tale just download the update and select it from the main menu, or reach the tent in the outposts.
Obviously, if we are new players we must first create our own character and we will still have to face the maiden voyage which is immediately at the beginning of the game. It is not necessary to complete it, but it is rather recommended to be able to understand the various mechanics of the game well.
The other two chapters of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island will then be released in August and September.
