As scheduled, it is available from today the first part of Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Islandthe new expansion of the Rare game which is divided into three parts on a monthly basis, through three Tall Tales destined to considerably expand the game world: let us therefore see the launch trailer and how to access new content.

So the journey into the depths of the Caribbean starts today, between Melee Island and Monkey Island, in company with some of the historical characters from the LucasArts series. LeChuck has imprisoned Guybrush Threepwood in a sort of dimension of the damned and it’s up to us to go in search of the pirate (or would-be pirate), in this incredible journey.

After seeing the in-depth video on Melee Island and the video diary of the developers, here we are, therefore, at the official launch trailer.