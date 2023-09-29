Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Islandthe new expansion of the Rare pirate game entirely focused on the famous graphic adventure by LucasArts, concludes today with The Lair of LeChuckavailable right now on Xbox and PC, with a launch trailer dedicated.
This is the third Tall Tale which continues and concludes the Monkey Island-themed digression of Sea of Thieves, and based on what we can see in the trailer it seems like something epic.
The English team continues with its revisitation of the historic series of adventures, proposing a series of events capable of nostalgically recalling the original Monkey Island.
Based on what we can see in the trailer, The Lair of LeChuck finally takes us to Monkey Island to face a series of challenges, among which we can see moments that quite faithfully replicate the final stages of the first The Secret of Monkey Island .
A jump into the past
After the first phases on Melee Island, the third Tall Tale takes us to the real Monkey Island, after a journey full of vicissitudes. Watching the trailer, it’s easy to see some references directed to the original graphic adventure, created by Ron Gilbert.
Among these is the meeting with Herman Toothrot, the opening of the giant stone monkey head, the search for the three golden idols and also the use of the navigator’s head to orient oneself in the labyrinthine underground that serves as the lair of the ghost pirate LeChuck.
It also feels like there’s room for an epic final naval battle in a river of lava, so as not to miss anything. The third part of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island is available today, free for those who own the original game or an Xbox Game Pass subscription.
