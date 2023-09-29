Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Islandthe new expansion of the Rare pirate game entirely focused on the famous graphic adventure by LucasArts, concludes today with The Lair of LeChuckavailable right now on Xbox and PC, with a launch trailer dedicated.

This is the third Tall Tale which continues and concludes the Monkey Island-themed digression of Sea of ​​Thieves, and based on what we can see in the trailer it seems like something epic.

The English team continues with its revisitation of the historic series of adventures, proposing a series of events capable of nostalgically recalling the original Monkey Island.

Based on what we can see in the trailer, The Lair of LeChuck finally takes us to Monkey Island to face a series of challenges, among which we can see moments that quite faithfully replicate the final stages of the first The Secret of Monkey Island .