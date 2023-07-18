Rare takes us to visit Melee Island with the new video diary dedicated to Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Islandthe new maxi-expansion of the famous pirate game which features an exceptional cross-over given that it is centered on Monkey Island.

The new video diary illustrates the creation of Melee Island within the world of Sea of ​​Thieves, a particularly fascinating challenge because it allowed Rare’s developers to use some really valuable material.

As demonstrated in the video, many classic island settings have been reconstructed in a rather different way faithful to the originalwhile maintaining the typical style of Sea of ​​Thieves.