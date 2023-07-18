Rare takes us to visit Melee Island with the new video diary dedicated to Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Islandthe new maxi-expansion of the famous pirate game which features an exceptional cross-over given that it is centered on Monkey Island.
The new video diary illustrates the creation of Melee Island within the world of Sea of Thieves, a particularly fascinating challenge because it allowed Rare’s developers to use some really valuable material.
As demonstrated in the video, many classic island settings have been reconstructed in a rather different way faithful to the originalwhile maintaining the typical style of Sea of Thieves.
Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island and homages to the originals
Mike Chapman, the director of Rare engaged on Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island, explained that, despite having designed the islands of Melee Island and Monkey Island in a largely original way, to meet the adventures to be experienced within the game, various aspects are taken from the first two chapters of the series.
For this reason, in various points it is possible to see precisely the historical characteristics of Melee Island, and the director invites players to play with the camera and theframing to rediscover the classic glimpses of the starting island of The Secret of Monkey Island, recreated with great passion by Rare.
The homages are mainly for the first two chapters of the series, but there are also references to the third, The Curse of Monkey Island, in particular with the character of Murray which will be featured in Sea of Thieves. Announced with a trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island is a free expansion that will be released in three parts on a monthly basis, starting July 20, 2023.
